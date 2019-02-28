1,538 out of 3,046 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 31 out of 87 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination

Published 8:28 PM, February 28, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,538 out of 3,046 passed the Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination and 31 out of 87 passed the Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Mechanical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Tacloban this February 2019.

The Board of Mechanical Engineering was composed of Engr. Jesus M. Redelosa, Chairman; Engr. Jerico T. Borja and Engr. Lorenzo P. Larion, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the February 2019 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the February 2019 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the two highest places in the February 2019 Certified Plant Mechanic Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Me0219 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

Here's the performance of schools in the Februray 2019 Mechanical Licensure Examinations in alphabetical order:

ME0219-POS by Rappler on Scribd

From March 8 to March 14, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

two sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later. – Rappler.com