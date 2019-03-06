PRESS RELEASE: CSC advises examinees to check their testing center assignment through the Online Notice of School Assignment

Published 11:58 AM, March 06, 2019

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has issued an advisory to examinees of the upcoming March 17 Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) for both professional and subprofessional levels.

The CSC said examinees should first determine their school assignment and visit the assigned school or testing venue ahead of time to be familiar with the location and traffic situation.

Examinees may check the school assignment through the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA), posted on the CSC website. Those who are unable to access the ONSA may call the CSC Regional or Field Office where they filed their application or contact the CSC’s Contact Center ng Bayan. For the list of contact numbers, visit the CSC website.

The CSC strictly implements a “No ID, No Exam” policy. Examinees must present a valid ID card on examination day, preferably the same as the one presented during the filing of application. If the ID card is different from the one presented during filing, the examinee must present any of the following accepted valid ID cards:

Driver’s License/Temporary Driver’s License (Land Transportation Office O.R. must be presented together with old Driver’s License; O.R. alone is not allowed)/Student Driver’s Permit

Passport

Professional Regulation Commission License

Social Security System ID

Government Service Insurance System ID (UMID)

Voter’s ID/Voter’s Certification

Bureau of Internal Revenue/Taxpayer’s ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

PhilHealth ID (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature, and PhilHealth number)

Company/Office ID

School ID

Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate

Postal ID

Barangay ID

National Bureau of Investigation Clearance

Seaman’s Book

HDMF Transaction ID

PWD ID

Solo Parent ID

Senior Citizen’s ID

Civil Service Commission Eligibility Card

Examinees are advised to be as early as 6 am to verify their room assignment and locate it. Gates of testing venues will be closed to examinees at exactly 7:30 am, and those who will arrive later than 7:30 am will not be admitted. Failure to take the examination on scheduled date shall mean forfeiture of the examination fee and slot. Rescheduling of examination date is not allowed.

The CSC also reminded the examinees to wear proper attire. Sleeveless shirt or blouse, short pants, and slippers are not allowed.

Only black ballpens are allowed to be used in filling up the answer sheet (gel pen, sign pen, fountain pen, friction pen, or any other kinds of pen; and ballpens with other colors are not allowed).

For more details, please read Examination Advisory No. 03, s. 2019 posted on the CSC website. – Rappler.com