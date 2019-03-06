PRESS RELEASE: The event features women creators who will sell and showcase their books, zines, stickers, illustrations, comics, and accessories, and meet their readers

Published 2:19 PM, March 06, 2019

The following is a press release from Gantala Press, in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

Gandang-Ganda sa Sariling Gawa! (GGSSG!) is an annual all-women art fair organized by Gantala Press in partnership with the Cultural Center of the Philippines. First held in March 2018, the event calls for women creators to come together for a day to sell and showcase their books, zines, stickers, illustrations, comics, and accessories, and to meet their readers. On March 16, more than 30 women collectives and individual creators such as comics artist Hulyen as well as painters and playwrights will join the second staging of the fair at Silangan Hall, CCP.



The titular phrase “Gandang-Ganda sa Sariling Gawa”—finding one’s own work beautiful—is what the event is all about, giving women artists the avenue to celebrate themselves and one another, and furthering the conversation on the importance of spaces for women creators in the country.

The fair will run from 9 AM to 6 PM alongside a Readathon of women-authored plays in the same venue. At 4 PM, Xenia-Chloe H. Villanueva and Atsara Collective will launch their new works, Deskaril: 5 Stations in Verse (poetry) and Quickie: Drive-in Stories (flash fiction). The event is free and open to the public. - Rappler.com/Press Release