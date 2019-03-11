PRESS RELEASE: Out of 461 examinees, Michael Joseph Ostique of NCR tops the CSE-FSO with a rating of 85.85

Published 2:19 PM, March 11, 2019

This is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

Seventy-seven examinees passed this year’s Career Service Examination for Foreign Service Officer (CSE-FSO).

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) disclosed that the figure represents 16.70% of the total number of examinees that took the CSE-FSO on January 27, 2019. The CSE-FSO was conducted in 10 regions.

Out of 461 examinees, Michael Joseph Ostique from the National Capital Region (NCR) topped the CSE-FSO with a rating of 85.85.

All top examinees were from NCR where most examinees came from. They are: Jose Mari Valenzuela and Michael Anton Estipona (84.88); Marthy Angue, Jopol Alvin Ancheta, and Manfred Neale Manalo (84.39); and Emmanuel Garcia, Danica Denise Manicad, Jeffrey Louis Ilagan, Anton Sandoval, Carlo Jejomar Pascual Sanchez, Kriezel Joy Daria, and Paul Gerard Caab (83.90).

The resulting eligibility called the Career Foreign Service Officer Eligibility is appropriate to first and second level positions in the government that do not involve practice of profession and are not covered by Bar, board and other laws. As such, it is comparable to the Career Service Professional Eligibility, the CSC explained.

On top of being conferred the Career Foreign Service Officer Eligibility, the 77 passers of the CSE-FSO shall be able to proceed to the succeeding part of the five-part Foreign Service Officer Examination (FSOE) administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs. The CSE-FSO serves as the first part or qualifying test of the FSOE administered to recruit candidates for the Foreign Service Officer, Class IV position. The remaining parts of the FSOE include the Preliminary Interview, Written Test, Psychological Test, and Oral Test, all administered by the DFA.

Examinees may generate their test result using the Online Civil Service Examination Result Generation System, which can be accessed through the CSC website, www.csc.gov.ph by March 24.

Those who passed, the CSC added, may claim their Certification of Eligibility at the CSC Regional Office concerned by April 10. Passers are advised to verify first the availability of their Certification. The complete list of passers of the Jan 27, 2019 CSE-FSO may be accessed at the CSC website. For more information, please read Examination Advisory No. 4 posted on the CSC website. – Rappler.com