PRESS RELEASE: PRC announces that 2,100 out of 3,234 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy

Published 3:33 PM, March 12, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,100 out of 3,234 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Exam given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2019.

The members of the Board of Pharmacy who gave the licensure examination are

Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros, Officer-In-Charge; Ms. Adelina C. Royo and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, Members.

The top performing schools in the March 2019 Pharmacist Licensure Exam as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

March 2019 Pharmacist Licensure Exam are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

March 2019 Pharmacist Licensure Examination Results by Rappler on Scribd



The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examination.

From March 18 to March 22, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com