PRESS RELEASE: The DOST-SEI is offering foreign graduate scholarships in specialized priority science and technology fields to develop the country's pool of talent

Published 12:17 PM, March 14, 2019

This is a press release from the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute.

Science professionals who wish to pursue further studies abroad may find the perfect opportunity in Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) foreign graduate scholarships in specialized priority science and technology fields.

The DOST-SEI program offers full scholarships to Master of Science and PhD students in the following priority fields of study:

Agriculture (Agronomy, Animal Science, Entomology, Horticulture, Plant Breeding, Plant Pathology, Soil Science, Taxonomy, Veterinary Medicine, Veterinary Entomology)

Analytical Chemistry

Artificial Intelligence

Atmospheric Science

Bioethics and Data Privacy

Biomedical Engineering

Chemical Biology

Combinatorial Chemistry

Data Science

Earth Science

Ethnomedicine

Ethnopharmacology

Genetic Epidemiology

Health financing

Immersive Technology

Marine Science

Medical Entomology

Medical Physics

Medicinal Chemistry

Meteorology

Metrology

Molecular Biology and Biotechnology

Natural Products Chemistry

Nuclear Science and Engineering

Organic Chemistry

Public Health Entomology

Rehabilitation Medicine

Robotics

Space Technology and Application/Aerospace Engineering

Virology

Scholars will receive financial assistance to cover tuition and other school fees. They are also entitled to health and accident insurance; allowance for thesis/dissertation, books, relocation, and living expenses; and one round-trip fare from residence to the place of study while on scholarship until completion of their degrees.

DOST-SEI Director Josette Biyo expressed high hopes that the program will significantly upgrade the country’s research and technological innovation capabilities in the area of advanced sciences and emerging technologies. It’s an addition to the agency’s science scholarship programs aimed to develop the country’s pool of high-quality human resources in science and technology.

“We hope this opportunity will enable our most scientifically talented and deserving science professionals to reach their dreams of obtaining their MS and PhD degrees abroad and at the same time, help the country in its bid to global competitiveness and economic development,” Biyo said.

Like most scholarship programs under DOST-SEI, scholars of Foreign Graduate Scholarships are expected to return to the country and render the required service obligation upon completion of their scholarship program.

To be considered for the program, applicants must be Filipino citizens, in good health condition, and not more than 45 years old at the time of application. They must pass the admission requirements for graduate studies in a reputable foreign university or higher education/research institution and go through a selection process that includes documentary evaluation and series of interviews.

Properly accomplished application forms and required documents must be submitted to DOST-SEI at least 3 months before the expected date of start of schooling.

For more information, interested parties may visit the website or contact DOST-SEI through the following:

Office number: 837-1333/839-0083

Fax number: 839-0086

Mobile number: 0927-886-8816

Email: seischolarships@gmail.com

