The deadline for entries is on April 5, 2019

Published 6:19 PM, March 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The adobo Design Awards Asia 2019 is inviting creatives and design practitioners to enter the competition and showcase their work in a regional stage.

Below is their press release:

Now open for entries, the adobo Design Awards returns strong this year with an ensemble of powerhouse judges. Under the roof of Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier, this year’s adobo Design Week will run from May 6 to 12 with a week-long Design Exhibit. Also in store is a Design Masterclass on May 9, followed by a Design Conference on the next day.

Now on its 10th year, the competition once again calls creative enthusiasts, professionals, freelancers to journey into the world of design as this year’s competition kicks off.

Think Design Think

The adobo Design Awards Asia aims to highlight a range of creative fields that put the spotlight on designers across various disciplines. In line with the theme "Think Design Think," the jury will be looking at works that re-evaluate the purpose of design and demonstrate its value to create human-centric solutions for business, life, culture, and society.

The focus for this year’s competition will be the Open Theme Category, which is open to students as well as professionals, and calls for work that may be submitted in various formats.

Dan Matutina, Founder of Plus63 Design Co. and among this year’s esteemed aDAA jurors, weighed in on the theme.

“Think Design Think is very relevant to the times, especially in the Philippines where we have a lot of problems — social problems, communication problems, and some are design-related problems. If you apply the theme, Think Design Think, it makes you design thoughtfully— it’s not just about aesthetics, but you have to think how design can solve problems.” Matutina, an established name in the Philippines, is joined by known personalities from advertising and design to compose this year’s top caliber jury.

This year’s lineup of powerhouse judges is composed of leading creatives in the industry and from across the globe: Rich Tu (Vice President of Design at MTV), Jayson Atienza (Artist and Creative Director), Nadya Kirillova (Creative Director of Dentsu Team B), Hidetoshi Kuranari (Creative Director of Dentsu Team B).

Homegrown jurors include AJ Dimarucot (Founder of Communication Design Association of the Philippines), John Ed De Vera (Creative Director for Design at TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno), Dan Matutina (Founder of Plus63 Design Philippines). Leading the lineup of judges as Jury President is Yang Yeo, Hakuhodo Inc. APAC’s Creative Kaiju.

Angel Guerrero, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of adobo magazine, said: “Even on its 10th year, I am no less excited to see what creatives will come up with. Every year raises the standards of excellence and we hope to see a new dose of creativity and talents."

The “Think Design Think” theme logo is a collaboration between J. Walter Thompson Philippines and Plus63. – Rappler.com