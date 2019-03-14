Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation is the top performing school in the March 2019 Physician Licensure Examination

Published 8:09 PM, March 14, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,209 out of 1,579 passed the Physician Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Zamboanga this March 2019. The results of examination with respect to three examinees were withheld pending final submission of the required documents.

The members of the Board of Medicine who gave the licensure examination were Dr. Eleanor B. Almoro, Chairman; Dr. Edgardo T. Fernando, Dr. Clarita C. Maaño, Dr. Eleanor J. Galvez and Dr. Ma. Graciela Garayblas-Gonzaga, Members.

The results were released in three working days from the last day of examination.

The top ten performing schools in the March 2019 Physician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058 (C) series of 2017 are:

The passers who garnered the 10 highest places in the March 2019 Physician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

From March 25 to April 2, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com