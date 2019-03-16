PRESS RELEASE: The Student Excellence Award pays tribute to young Filipinos who brought honor to the country

Published 2:29 PM, March 16, 2019

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philipppines.

More than 500 elementary and high school students who won medals for the Philippines in international math, science, and English contests in 2018 were recognized at a ceremony.

The first Student Excellence Award, bestowed at the “A Toast to Students’ Excellence” ceremony at Samsung Hall of SM Aura in Taguig, was given by the the Department of Education (DepEd) in cooperation with the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG) and SM Supermalls to honor young Filipinos who brought honor to the country.

Former senator and foreign affairs secretary Alan Peter Cayetano was the guest of honor along with Dr Jocelyn Andaya, Director IV of the DepEd Bureau of Curriculum Development; Flordelita Male of DepEd-National Capital Region (NCR); MTG president Dr Isidro Aguilar; MTG co-founder Dr. Simon Chua; and MTG vice president Dr. Eduardo dela Cruz Jr.

“To receive these awards with bare hands is easy but how to acquire one needs a lot of patience and perseverance. I am really grateful to the MTG, from the officials from our center in Calamba to the office in Zamboanga, who have helped me realize this and shape me into what I am today,” said medalist John Florence Diazon of Calamba Elementary School.

Student awardee Wally Santos of the Senator Renato “Companero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School said, “If you want to achieve something, be disciplined, dream big.”

In the National Capital Region, students who were awarded came from the Ateneo de Manila Grade School, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School, Bangkal Elementary School Main, British School Manila, Caloocan National Science & Technology High School, Centro Montessori Internationale, Chiang Kai Shek College, Child Development and Guidance Center, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Colegio de Santa Ana, Colegio San Agustin-Makati, Comembo Elementary School, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School, De La Salle University Integrated School Senior High School, East Rembo Elementary School, Espiritu Santo Parochial School Manila, Falcon School, Far Eastern University Senior High School, Grace Christian College, Holy Rosary Academy of Las Pinas, Hope Christian High School, Immaculate Conception Academy Greenhills, Immaculate Heart of Mary College Paranaque, Integrated Montessori Center Guadalupe and Itaas Elementary School.

Also recognized were students from Jean-Baptiste of Reims College, Jubilee Christian Academy, Kapitan Eddie Reyes Integrated School, Kapitan Jose Cardones Memorial Elementary School, Keys School Manila, La Immaculada Concepcion School, La Salle Greenhills, Las Piñas City National Science High School, Lourdes School of Quezon City, Makati Science High School, Maria Montessori Holy Christian School, MGC New Life Christian Academy, Miriam College Quezon City, MSA Whiz Kids Academy, Notre Dame of Greater Manila, Pace Academy, PAREF Woodrose, Pasig Catholic College, Pembo Elementary School, Philippine Cultural College Caloocan, Philippine Cultural College-Main, Philippine Academy of Sakya, Philippine Institute of Quezon City, Philippine Science High School-Main, Project 6 Elementary School Special Science Class, Quezon City Christian Academy, Quezon City Science High School, Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School and Rizal Elementary School.

Other NCR awardees came from Saint Mary’s Academy Pasay, San Antonio National High School, San Antonio Village Elementary School, San Beda College Alabang, San Juan Elementary School, School of St. Anthony, Senator Renato “Companero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School, Signal Village National High School, Silangan Elementary School, South Cembo Elementary School, Southernside Montessori Muntinlupa, Southville International Schools and Colleges, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Mary’s Academy Pasay, St. Paul College of Paranaque, St. Paul College Pasig, St. Paul University Quezon City, St. Pedro Poveda College, St. Stephen’s High School, St. Theresa’s College Quezon City, Taguig Integrated School, Taguig Science High School, Taguig Science High School-San Miguel, The Learning Tree Child Growth Center, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Las Pinas, University of Santo Tomas Junior High School-Manila, University of the Philippines Integrated School, UNO High School, Upper Bicutan Elementary School, Upper Bicutan National High School, Valenzuela City School of Mathematics & Science, Vel Maris School, Victory Christian International School, West Rembo Elementary School and Xavier School.

In the areas of Bulacan, Cavite and Antipolo, the student awardees were from Binuangan Elementary School, Dr. Yanga’s Colleges, Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation, Mariano Ponce National High School, Marymount Professional Colleges, Parada National High School, Saint Mary’s College of Meycauayan, Salambao Elementary School, Santa Maria National High School, Dasmarinas II Central School, De La Salle Medical & Health Sciences Institute, De La Salle University-Dasmarinas Junior High School, Divine Light Academy Molino, Elizabeth Seton School-South, Imus National High School, Imus Pilot Elementary School, International British Academy, Malagasang 2 Elementary School, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Gen. Trias, Sabang Elementary School, St. Francis of Assisi College System-Molino, St. Paul College-Island Park, SV Montessori, The Palmridge School, University of Perpetual Help-Molino, Vel Maris School and La Salle College Antipolo.

Students from Lucena and Laguna areas who received awards came from Colegio San Agustin-Binan, De La Salle University-Laguna, De La Salle University Integrated School Canlubang, Emmanuel Christian School, Jose Rizal Memorial School, Laguna College, Montessori House of Learning, Morning Star Montessori School-Calamba, San Pablo City Science High School, St. Cruz Elementary School, Sta. Rosa Elementary School Central III, Sta. Rosa Science & Technology High School, Xavier School-Nuvali and International School for Better Beginnings-Lucena.

“We congratulate these students for bringing honor to our country and we hope that these awards will inspire them even more. We thank Education Secretary Leonor Briones and the whole DepEd, and SM Supermalls for their overwhelming support and partnership in establishing the Student Excellence Award,” said MTG head Aguilar, adding that winners in other regions will be awarded as well. – Rappler.com