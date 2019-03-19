Cagayan State University - Andrews Campus and the Adventist University of the Philippines are the top performing schools in the March 2019 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam

Published 7:09 PM, March 19, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 2,801 out of 4,092 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Exam administered by the Board of Medical Technology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2019.

The members of the Board of Medical Technology who gave the licensure exam were Dr. Marilyn A. Cabal-Barza, Chairman; Ms. Marilyn R. Atienza and Ms. Marian M. Tantingco, Members.

The top performing schools in the March 2019 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the March 2019 Medical Technologist Licensure Exam are the following:

The results were released in 3 working days from the last day of exam.

From April 1 to April 12, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope.

See the full list of passers here:

March 2019 Medical Technologist Board Examination by Rappler on Scribd



Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. Those who failed to pass the board examination for Medical Technology but had obtained a general rating of at least 70% can register as Medical Laboratory Technician. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com