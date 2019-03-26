The theme of the 13th Hildegarde Awards for Women in Media and Communication 'recognizes women media practitioners who served and paved the way in improving the welfare of the youth'

Published 12:34 PM, March 26, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Rappler journalist Patricia Evangelista won in the broadcast journalist category of the 13th Hildegarde Awards for Women in Media and Communication.

Evangelista is one of 8 recipients of this year's Hildegarde Awards of St Scholastica’s College, Manila.

“The theme for this year recognizes women media practitioners who served and paved the way in improving the welfare of the youth. As such, the award ceremony is aptly entitled ‘Women and the Youth: Making Waves and Breaking Barriers,’” St Scholastica's College said in a press statement announcing the winners on Tuesday, March 26.

The awarding ceremony will be held on April 24.

Evangelista had previously won awards in journalism. In 2014, she won the Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize for her compelling reporting on conflict and disaster in the Philippines.

She won the SOPA 2017 Awards \for Editorial Excellence in Feature Writing for her Rappler piece, "In the Name of the Father.” With Carlo Gabuco, Evangelista won the top prize for the English Multimedia category at the Human Rights Press Awards in 2017, for Rappler's "Impunity" series, which tackled drug-related killings in the Philippines. (READ: Where the drug war began)

The other winners in the individual category are:

Advertising: Lizelle Maralag

Development Communication: Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala

Print Journalism: Melinda Quintos de Jesus

The winners in the institutional award category are:

Broadcast Journalism: CNN Philippines Junior

Development Communication: “She Talks Asia”

Print Journalism: Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Read-Along activities

Advertising: TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno

The Hildegarde Awards “were envisioned as a way through which women's ways of doing media can be documented over time so that these best practices can serve as models and duplicated by future media practitioners.” It is named after 12th century Benedictine saint Hildegarde von Bingen. – Rappler.com