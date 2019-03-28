PRESS RELEASE: The Ateneo Art Gallery celebrates contemporary art and art criticism through the Fernando Zóbel Prizes for Visual Art and the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism

Published 4:00 PM, March 28, 2019

This is a press release from the Ateneo Art Gallery.

The Ateneo Art Gallery is now accepting nominations and entries for the 2019 Ateneo Art Awards – Fernando Zóbel Prizes for Visual Art, and the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism.

Celebrating the best of contemporary art in the Philippines, the Gallery and its partners will give recognition and opportunities to Filipino visual artists below the age of 36 through the Fernando Zóbel Prizes for Visual Art. Since 2004, outstanding works and exhibitions by young visual artists were duly recognized through this prize that honors Fernando Zóbel, the founding benefactor of the Ateneo Art Gallery.

From a shortlist of 12, 3 winners will be selected and will be eligible for international residency grants funded by the Gallery and its partner institutions. This new award incentive is in line with the Embassy's mission to compile a collection of Philippine contemporary art.

Those eligible to nominate for award are former members of the Ateneo Art Awards jury, museum directors or curators, gallerists, independent curators, professional visual artists (must have participated in at least one solo or group exhibition in a public venue), art administrators, art journalists, or art educators residing in the Philippines. The artworks for nomination must have appeared in a solo or group show within the 12 months preceding May 2, 2019.

To download the nomination form and guidelines for the Fernando Zóbel Prizes for Visual Art, go to https://bit.ly/AAA19FZNomForm.

Meanwhile, the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism was established by the Ateneo Art Gallery in 2014, in partnership with Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation Incorporated, and in association with The Philippine Star. In 2016, the Gallery announced ArtAsiaPacific Magazine as a new publication partner for the prizes. The award honors the memory of Purita Kalaw-Ledesma, art patron, founder of Art Association of the Philippines, and an art writer who authored several important books on Philippine History.

Writers or contributors based in the Philippines may join the competition. With no more than 1,000 words, all entries for the award should reflect the style of an art criticism article. The final list of exhibitions open for review is posted on the Gallery’s website (ateneoartgallery.com).

The two winners for this category will be determined from a shortlist of 6. The winner of the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prize-The Philippine Star will be awarded a regular column to be published twice a month or 24 articles for a year, under the column, 'Platforms' in the Arts & Culture section of the paper. The winner of the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prize-ArtAsiaPacific Magazine will be contributing to the bi-monthly publication, with a total of 6 articles for a year. Moreover, the two winners of the Ateneo Art Awards – Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism will be contributing to Perro Berde, an annual publication for cultural dialogue by Instituto Cervantes and the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines.

All shortlisted writers will also have the chance to submit their works to the new online site, Vital Points: Essays from the Ateneo Art Awards – Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism, a new platform created in partnership with the Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation Incorporated, as another venue for art criticism.

To download the complete mechanics for the Purita Kalaw-Ledesma Prizes in Art Criticism, visit: https://bit.ly/AAA19PKLProfile.

Deadline for all submissions is on May 31, 2019, at 5 pm. The complete mechanics and downloadable forms are also available at the Ateneo Art Gallery website (ateneoartgallery.com).

For other inquiries, email us at aag@ateneo.edu or call us at 426-6001 local 5392 or 426-6488.

The Ateneo Art Awards 2019 is made possible in partnership with Areté, Shangri-la Plaza, Kalaw-Ledesma Foundation Incorporated, The Philippine Star, ArtAsiaPacific Magazine, Metro Society, La Trobe University, Liverpool Hope University, Artesan Gallery + Studio, The Embassy of Italy, The Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, Artline, Pebeo, and Derwent. – Rappler.com