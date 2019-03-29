Titles to be launched will be sold at a discount

Published 1:04 PM, March 29, 2019

This is a press release.

MANILA, Philippines—The UST Publishing House (USTPH), the publishing arm of the University of Santo Tomas, is set to hold a collective launching of its 17 titles published within the past year on April 4, 2019, from 1:30 to 3:30 P.M., at the Tanghalang Teresita Quirino of the Benavides Bldg., located in the University campus.

The poetry titles to be launched are: Sa Mga Pagitan ng Buhay at iba pang Pagtutulay by Ralph Semino Galán; Damagan by Allan Popa; Each Sold Separately by Ruel S. De Vera; Walang Iisang Salita by Paul A. Castillo; and Drift by Joel H. Vega.

Also being presented to the public are these works of fiction: A River: One-Woman Deep, which collects Linda Ty-Casper’s new stories and a novella; Hantong, John Jack Wigley’s first collection of short fiction in Filipino; and Collected Stories and Tales by Cristina Pantoja Hidalgo, a definitive compendium of the author’s short fiction throughout the years.

Books on creative nonfiction include Ilang Sulyap sa Daigdig (Literary Essays) by Dionisio San Agustin, edited by Michael M. Coroza; Shaw Boulevard (Memoir) by Popi Laudico; and Under Manila Sky: A Memoir on the Art of Survival (Memoir) by Irene W.D. Hecht.

Philosophy and research titles include Between the Confucian Li and Ren: A Philosophical Hermeneutics by Richard G. Ang, O.P., Muni: Paglalayag sa Pamimilosopiyang Filipino by Jovito V. Cariño, and the first book of proceedings from the Association of Southeast and East Asian Catholic Colleges and Universities (ASEACCU) Conference, which gathers together the scholarly papers delivered by key figures on the issues Catholic educational institutions face regarding inclusive education.

In the area of literary criticism, the USTPH is proud to launch the following titles: Ang Tagalabas sa Panitikan by Chuckberry Pascual, Aralín at Siyasat: Mga Pagninilay Hinggil sa Tula by Louie Jon A. Sanchez, and Finding Teo: Tula/Talambuhay by Rappler regular Thought Leaders contributor and chairperson of the UST Department of Literature, Joselito De Los Reyes.

Members of the audience will also get the chance to have their copies signed by the authors at the end of the program.

Registration starts at 1:00 P.M. For inquiries, please call 406-1611 loc. 8252 or email publishing.house@ust.edu.ph. You may also visit @USTPublishingHouse on Facebook and Instagram. –Rappler.com