Published 12:08 PM, March 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Set Ka Na, the low-premium insurance product of pan-Asian insurer FWD Life Insurance, is now available in more than 3,600 TrueMoney Centers in the National Capital Region (NCR). Launched in November 2018, Set Ka Na is a basic life insurance protection plan that provides annual coverage for death, disability, and accidental death.

FWD Set Ka Na offers 3 different packages to suit one's capabilities and needs. For a one-time payment of P95, the policyholder will be covered for one year and be entitled to a death or total and permanent disability benefit of P25,000. In case the death was accidental, there will be an additional P25,000.

For a one-time payment of P185, the policyholder will be covered for one year and be entitled to a death or total and permanent disability benefit of P50,000 and an additional P50,000 in the case of accidental death. For a one-time payment of P365, the policyholder will be covered for one year and be entitled to a death or total and permanent disability benefit of P100,000 and an additional P100,000 if the death was accidental.