FWD Life’s Set Ka Na insurance available in more than 3,600 TrueMoney Centers in NCR
MANILA, Philippines – Set Ka Na, the low-premium insurance product of pan-Asian insurer FWD Life Insurance, is now available in more than 3,600 TrueMoney Centers in the National Capital Region (NCR). Launched in November 2018, Set Ka Na is a basic life insurance protection plan that provides annual coverage for death, disability, and accidental death.
FWD Set Ka Na offers 3 different packages to suit one's capabilities and needs. For a one-time payment of P95, the policyholder will be covered for one year and be entitled to a death or total and permanent disability benefit of P25,000. In case the death was accidental, there will be an additional P25,000.
For a one-time payment of P185, the policyholder will be covered for one year and be entitled to a death or total and permanent disability benefit of P50,000 and an additional P50,000 in the case of accidental death.
For a one-time payment of P365, the policyholder will be covered for one year and be entitled to a death or total and permanent disability benefit of P100,000 and an additional P100,000 if the death was accidental.
"We are delighted to see how our partnership with FWD has progressed since its launch in 2018. After the soft launch in November, we are happy to now offer Set Ka Na to the growing TrueMoney customer base in Metro Manila,” said TrueMoney Philippines Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Van Den Ende. “At TrueMoney, we are committed to expanding the suite of affordable financial services available in our stores, most especially in hard-to-reach areas in the Philippines. FWD’s Set Ka Na insurance contributes in meeting this mission."
FWD Life Insurance and TrueMoney plan to broaden this reach to eventually make Set Ka Na available in all TrueMoney Centers nationwide by end of 2019. To find out more about FWD Set Ka Na, call the FWD Customer Connect Hotline +632 888 8388 or visit www.fwd.com.ph for 24/7 Live Chat.
About FWD Philippines
FWD Life Insurance Corporation (“FWD Life”) is the first life insurance company licensed by the Insurance Commission of the Philippines under the new Insurance Code. FWD launched its commercial operations in September 2014. By March 2017, FWD Life is the highest-capitalized life insurer in the Philippines with PhP 2.3 billion in paid-up capitalization. Based on premium income data published by the Insurance Commission, FWD Life now ranks 10th in the insurance industry in terms of weighted new business premiums.
FWD Group spans Hong Kong & Macau, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Japan, offering life and medical insurance, general insurance, and employee benefits across a number of its markets. Established in Asia in 2013, FWD is the insurance business arm of investment group, Pacific Century Group. In the Philippines, FWD has 14 business hubs located in key cities nationwide with its headquarters in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
FWD is focused on creating fresh customer experiences, with easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD aims to become a leading pan-Asian insurer that changes the way people feel about insurance.
For more information, please visit fwd.com.ph.
About TrueMoney
In the Philippines, TrueMoney enables convenient and affordable financial services through the nearest convenience store, pharmacy, sari-sari store, bakery, water station, and other small businesses in your neighborhood. TrueMoney has nearly 20,000 partner stores nationwide offering the following services:
- International and Domestic Money Padala - TrueMoney goes far beyond cellphone-to-cellphone remittance. In all TrueMoney Centers across the Philippines, our Partner stores use a state-of-the-art POS Terminal/App to process transactions, providing security of your hard-earned money until it gets to your loved ones.
- Bills Payment - Enjoy the convenience of making bills payment with over 150+ billers nationwide. With TrueMoney, bills payment is assured to be safe and easy. Current list of billers include government payments, utilities, telecoms, airlines, cable/internet providers, loans providers, and a lot more.
- Loading - Load prepaid mobile numbers, gaming credits, prepaid electricity, landlines or cable subscriptions! Loading is quick and easy. No need to worry about managing separate wallets for different telco providers.
- Microinsurance - TrueMoney started offering microinsurance this year. For as low as P25, consumers can get an accidental death benefit amounting to P20,000 and medical reimbursement worth P5,000.
For more information, please visit www.truemoney.com.ph –Rappler.com