PRESS RELEASE: For 2019, the 14th UP Gawad Plaridel will be given to an outstanding transmedia practitioner. The deadline for submission of nominations is on April 15, 2019, 5pm.

Published 1:00 PM, March 30, 2019

This is a press release from the University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication.

The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP-CMC) is now accepting nominations for the annual UP Gawad Plaridel, which recognizes Filipino media practitioners who have excelled in any of the media (print, radio, film, television, and new/emerging media) and have performed with the highest level of professional integrity in the interest of public service.

For 2019, the 14th UP Gawad Plaridel will be given to an outstanding transmedia practitioner.

The award is named after Marcelo H. del Pilar (nom de plume: Plaridel), the selfless propagandist whose stewardship of the reformist newspaper La Solidaridad helped crystallize nationalist sentiments and ignite libertarian ideas in the 1890s. Like Plaridel, the recipient must believe in the vision of a Philippine society that is egalitarian, participative, and progressive; and in media that are socially responsible, critical and vigilant, liberative and transformative, and free and independent.

Eligible for the awards are all living Filipino individuals who have excelled in the field of transmedia. Aside from their probity and integrity, these media practitioners must have produced a body of work that is marked by excellence and social relevance, and must have achievements recognized nationally and/or internationally.

Individuals and institutions may nominate potential recipients. Institutions include media corporations, professional media associations, media advocacy groups, educational institutions, cultural foundations, and non-governmental organizations. Previous nominees may still be considered for this year’s award. All current fulltime faculty and staff of the UP-CMC are disqualified from the nomination.

The deadline for submission of nominations is on April 15, 2019, 5pm. The recipient of the UP Gawad Plaridel 2019 will be announced in May 2019.

The UP Gawad Plaridel will be given in August in commemoration of Del Pilar’s birth anniversary. The awardee will receive the UP Gawad Plaridel trophy designed by National Artist Napoleon Abueva and will deliver the Plaridel Lecture addressing issues relevant to the state and practice of Philippine media. The recipient will have a place of honor at all ceremonies and functions of the College. The recipient’s portrait will be hung at the UP Gawad Plaridel Gallery located at the College lobby (Plaridel Hall, UP Diliman).

Nomination form and award guidelines are available at the UP-CMC Website and at the UP-CMC Office of Extension and External Relations (UP CMC-OEER), 2/F Plaridel Hall, UP College of Mass Communication, Diliman, Quezon City. Interested parties may call (02) 981-8500 local 2668 or email upgawadplaridel@gmail.com for further inquiries. – Rappler.com