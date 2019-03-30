PRESS RELEASE: The workshop will be held from March 31 to April 6, at the Balay Kalinungan Complex of the University of St La Salle, Bacolod City

Published 4:37 PM, March 30, 2019

This is a press release from De La Salle University.

The IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop of the University of St La Salle, Bacolod City, has announced its fellows for 2019.

They are:

Elizabeth Joy Serrano Quijano (Binisayang Sugilanon)

Maria Cristina I. Canson (Hiligaynon Binalaybay)

Nicole-Ann T. Lucas (Hiligaynon/Kinaray-a Sugilanon)

Isabella Kathrina S. Villarojo (Binisayang Dula)

Ryan Cezar O. Alcarde (Filipino Tula)

Alec Joshua B. Paradez (Filipino Maikling Kuwento)

March Anetonette S. Ortuoste (Filipino Dula)

Jefferson G. Del Rosario (Binisayang Balak)

Sigrid Marianne P. Gayangos (English Short Story)

King V. Llanza (English Poetry)

Jose Luis B. Pablo (English Poetry)

Edmark T. Tan (English Poetry)

The IYAS Workshop Director is John Iremil Teodoro. The panelists for this year are Marjorie M. Evasco, Grace Monte de Ramos-Arcellana, Susan S. Lara, Isidoro M. Cruz, and Em Mendez. Elsa Martinez Coscolluela, Ronald Baytan, and IYAS Project Director Raymundo Pandan Jr will also join the panel.

The IYAS La Salle National Writers’ Workshop is organized by the University of St La Salle and the Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center of De La Salle University, with support from the National Commission for Culture and the Arts and the Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities.

It will be held from March 31 to April 6, at the Balay Kalinungan Complex of the University of St La Salle, Bacolod City. – Rappler.com