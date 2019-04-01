UPCAT 2019 results released
MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) System released on Monday, April 1, the results of the 2019 UP College Admission Test (UPCAT).
A post on its website, said: "The UPCAT 2019 List of successful applicants is now ready for viewing at the UP System Office of Admissions in UP Diliman, QC at the corner of Kalaw and Quirino streets.
"The online viewing of UPCAT 2019 Full Results at the UPCAT main website will be delayed a few hours due to the technical preparations as we shift to a new system."
ANNOUNCEMENT— University of the Philippines (@upsystem) April 1, 2019
For all UPCAT 2019 Examinees
Some 80,000 examinees took the UPCAT, according to the university. – Rappler.com