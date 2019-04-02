Performatura 2019 happens on April5-7 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines

Published 12:27 AM, April 03, 2019

This is a press release from the organizers of "Performatura 2019: Ang Mamatay Nang Dahil sa Iyo," with support from the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – Ito ang kauna-unahang Performance Literature Festival sa Cultural Center of the Philippines kung hindi man sa buong bansa. Gaganapin ito sa Abril sa CCP bilang bahagi ng pagdiriwang ng Pandaigdig na Buwan ng Tula.

PERFORMATURA 2019

Cultural Center of the Philippines

April 5-7, 2019

Day 1: April 5 (Friday)

AKLATAN ALL FILIPINO BOOK FAIR

KOMIKS GUILD OF THE PHILIPPINES FAIR

9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Main Theater Lobby and Little Theater Lobby

CCP CAFÉ: Resil Mojares and Hope Sabanpan-Yu

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Main Theater Lobby

Have a light and enjoyable conversation with the National Artist for Literature Resil Mojares and Dr. Hope Sabanpan-Yu.

FILM SCREENING: Ang Paglilitis ni Mang Serapio

10:00 AM to 12:00 NN at Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater)

Director’s Khavn Dela Cruz’s film version of Paul Dumol’s classic “Ang Paglilitis ni Mang Serapio” will be screened for the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines

PAGTUKLAS: Performatura 2019 Opening Ceremony

10:30 to 11:30 AM at CCP Main Theater Lobby

A variety show directed by Renz Sevilla will feature CCP VP and Artistic Director Chris Millado, Festival Director Vim Nadera, National Artist Resil Mojares, PHSA Musika Ibarang, PHSA Sanghiyas Pangkat Mananayaw, Karl Orit, Criselda Marie L. Go and Sam Roxas-Chua.

TANGHAL-TANGHALIAN led by Kuwit of PHSA

12:00 NN to 1:00 PM at Silangan Hall

A set of literary performances from Kuwit of the Philippine High School for the Arts, Claudia Monette Enriquez and Melanie Ramirez and Jose Tomasito Fernando of National Library of the Philippines Kuwentistas. A 15-minute open mic will follow.

LITERATURO 1:Sam Roxas-Chua

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Silangan Hall

Sam Roxas-Chua, an international poet, gives lecture-demo about Asemic writing.

TANGHAL-TULA: Elimination Round

3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Main Theater Lobby

Spoken word artists and performance poets will have a battle of words at the first ever Tanghal-Tula Performatura Slam Poetry Contest.

Hosted by The Makatas

Judges include Joselito delos Reyes, Skyzx Labastilla and Khavn dela Cruz.

PELITERATURA 1: Balanggiga: Howling Wilderness

4:15 PM to 6:30 PM at Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater)

Watch Khavn Dela Cruz’s award winning “Balanggiga: Howling Wilderness” for free and join him for the open forum after the film screening.

ORATURE OVERTURE: Dumagats from Mauban, Quezon

6:00 PM to 7:15 PM at Tanghalang Huseng Batute

Dumagats from Mauban, Quezon, will stage the story of their hero Gat Uban.

TANGHAL -TULA: Final Round

7:30 PM to 9:00 PM at CCP Powerhouse

The best among the champion poets will compete for the final round of the first ever Tanghal-tula Performatura Slam Poetry Contest

Hosted by The Makatas, the final round will also feature performances by Azam Rais of Malaysia and Kooky Tuason.

Judges include CCP VP and Artistic Director Chris Millado and Kooky Tuason

Day 2: April 6 (Saturday)

AKLATAN ALL FILIPINO BOOK FAIR

KOMIKS GUILD OF THE PHILIPPINES FAIR

9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Main Theater Lobby and Little Theater Lobby

ESTELA VADAL INSTALLATION by Marlon Hacla

9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at the Main Theater Lobby

CCP CAFÉ: Lulu Coching and Marabini Coching-Williamson

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Main Theater Lobby

Have a light and enjoyable conversation about the life and works of the National Artist Francisco V. Coching with daughter Lulu Coching and niece Marabini Coching-Williamson

PANUNULAY: National Artist Francisco V. Coching Birth Centennial Show

10:30 to 11:30 AM at Main Theater Lobby

A variety show directed by CJ Andaluz will feature Festival Director Vim Nadera, Jeralyn Develos of Ang Pinoy Storytellers Group, Remus Villanueva, and komiks creators Danny Acuna, Dave Shaun Garcia, and Randy Valiente. The response of the family will be delivered by Macoy Coching.

TANGHAL-TANGHALIAN led by Tadhana

12:00 NN to 1:00 PM at Silangan Hall

A set of literary performances by Hannah Pauline Pabilonia, Sabrina Nicolas, Dzeli Del Mundo, Jenilyn Manzon, Carla Nicoyco , Maningning Vilog, Aubrey Joy Salvador and Jazzmine Pena, women spoken word artists led by Tadhana group in honor of Coching’s women characters such as Marabini.

COCHING IN HENNA: Noel Batiancia

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Main Theater Lobby

Take home a Coching character as souvenir on your body by getting inked by henna tattoo artist Noel Batiancia for free.

LITERATURO 2: Ernesto Patricio

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Silangan Hall

Ernesto Patricio, a veteran illustrator, gives a lecture-demo about komiks illustration.

BOOK DISCUSSION 1: Pinoy Reads Pinoy Books Book Club

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Bulwagang Pambansang Alagad ng Sining (MKP), 4F

Ella Betos of Pinoy Reads Pinoy Books Book Club leads a book discussion about the National Artist Francisco V. Coching’s graphic novel El Indio.

PELITERATURA 2: Lapu-Lapu (1955)

4:15 PM to 6:30 PM at Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater)

Watch the Lapu-Lapu film directed by National Artist Lamberto V. Avellana. Join Xiao Chua for the open forum after the screening.

ORATURE OVERTURE 2: Eastern Samar High School students

6:00 PM to 7:15 PM at Tanghalang Huseng Batute

Amassing more than five million views on Facebook and Youtube, selected students from Eastern Samar will read National Artist Francisco V. Coching’s komiks Lapu-Lapu. Join komiks creator Randy Valiente for the open forum after the performance.

BOOK LAUNCHINGS

7:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Little Theater Lobby

Catch the launching of National Artist Francisco V. Coching’s latest books published by Vibal Foundation and the multiple book launchings of contemporary komiks artists led by Randy Valiente and Macoy Coching. Led by Jewell Enrile, mimesis will be performed by Daryl Shai Garces, Nicole Frances Fajardo, Samuel Ocampo and Joaquin Kyle Vincent Saavedra, cosplayers from iAcademy.

Day 3: April 7 (Sunday)

AKLATAN ALL FILIPINO BOOK FAIR

KOMIKS GUILD OF THE PHILIPPINES FAIR

9:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Main Theater Lobby and Little Theater Lobby

ESTELA VADAL INSTALLATION by Marlon Hacla

9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at Main Theater Lobby

CCP CAFÉ: Ramil Digal Gulle and Jaime An Lim

9:00 AM - 10:00 AM at Main Theater Lobby

Have a light and enjoyable conversation with notable poets Ramil Digal Gulle and Jaime An Lim about National Artist Edith Tiempo’s life and works.

OPENING CEREMONY: Hymn, Sob, Psalm, National Artist Edith L. Tiempo Birth Centennial Exhibit

10:30 to 11:30 AM at Main Theater Lobby

Curators Danilo M. Reyes and Gwen Bautista will lead the opening of the Centennial Exhibit together with readings by Peachy Paderna, Mikael de Lara Co and Padmapani Perez. Musical compositions by Carlos Pizarro will be performed by Jay Gomez and Michelle Nicolasora.

TANGHAL-TANGHALIAN 3 led by Pakinggan Pilipinas

12:00 NN to 1:00 PM at Silangan Hall

Elyss Punsalan, a podcast producer of the Pakinggan Pilipinas, will lead a series of reading of Tiempo’s works by Alma Anonas Carpio, Patricia Evangelista, Noel Pingoy and Michelle Alagao with dance performances by Kahayag Dance Company Philippines, Inc.

LITERATURO 3: Dr. Belen Calingacion

1:30 PM to 2:30 PM at Silangan Hall

Dr. Belen Calingacion, a speech communication professor, gives workshop about teaching Edith Tiempo poetry as material for speech choir performance.

BOOK DISCUSSION 2: Flips Flipping Pages

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Bulwagang Pambansang Alagad ng Sining (MKP)

Gege Sugue and Orly Agawin of Flips Flipping Pages lead a book discussion about Edith Tiempo’s collection of short stories Abide, Joshua, and Other Stories.

PELITERATURA 3: A Nation is Born by David Griffin

4:15 PM to 6:30 PM at Tanghalang Manuel Conde (Dream Theater)

Watch A Nation is Born, believed to be the first film shot in Dumaguete, for free. Film critic Ed Cabagnot will discuss the film and the milieu of EdithTiempo after the screening.

ORATURE OVERTURE 3: Azam Rais of Malaysia

6:00 PM to 7:15 PM at Tanghalang Huseng Batute

A champion spoken word poet from Malaysia performs live on stage.

PAGSASARA: National Artist Edith Tiempo Birth Centennial Show

7:30 PM to 9:00 PM at Little Theater Lobby

A variety show directed by Domingo Lazam III will feature Ralph Justine Alconaba, Shamel Icy Bebita, Hans Christian Baldono, John Diether Amoyo, Julius Val Beringuel, Danielle Esther Lois Sabungan, and Kim Chantal Capones of Kahayag Dance Company Philippines Inc. led by Aiken Emmanuel Quipot. One of the highlights is the projection show of Annie Dennise P. Lumbao with dancer JM Cabling. Poetry reading and musical numbers will be rendered by John Labella, Katrina Marie Saga, Jasper Domingo, Gemino Abad, Susan S. Lara and Alfred Yuson. The response of the family will be delivered by the son, Maldon Tiempo.

TIEMPOETRY IN CALLIGRAPHY: Lexter Victorio, Peter Sandico and Chloe Arun

9 AM to 8:00 PM at the Main Theater Lobby and Little Theater Lobby

Take home for free the poetic lines of Edith Tiempo by asking our calligraphers to do their art on your bookmarks, journals or notebook covers.

–Rappler.com