PRESS RELEASE: The Ateneo de Manila University team will compete in the CFA IRC Global Finals in New York City on April 25

Published 8:00 AM, April 06, 2019

This is based on a press release from the Ateneo de Manila University.

A team of from the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) bested teams from 26 other countries to emerge as the winner of the Asia Pacific Regionals of the recent Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute Research Challenge in Sydney, Australia.

The CFA Institute Research Challenge (IRC) is a global investment research competition that provides students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis.

The members of the Ateneo Research Challenge team are Management Engineering seniors Katreena Dachelle Chang (Team Captain), Carina Monica Chua, Vince Benedict Say, Gabrielle Marie Tayag, and Christine Abigail Yu.

They were mentored by faculty adviser Alfonso Miguel Sevidal from the Finance and Accounting Department, industry mentor Mark Alan Canizares from Manulife, and local society representative April Lee-Tan from CFA Society Philippines.

The team’s victory marks ADMU's third regional championship, after back-to-back wins in 2015 and 2016. It is also the fifth regional title of the Philippines.

In the Regional Finals, teams were graded on their 10-minute presentation followed by a 10-minute question-and-answer portion before a panel of judges.

The judges included Japan Value Equities Chief Investment Officer Atsushi Horikawa; UZABASE Incorporated Chief Research Officer Mifnaz Jawahar, CFA; Franklin Templeton Investments Executive Vice President Peter Wilmshurst, CFA; VinaCapital Managing Director Thu Nguyen, CFA; and Franklin Templeton Investments Co-Head of Private Equity Claudius Tsang, CFA.

ADMU beat teams from Peking University HSBC Graduate School of Business, the University of Sydney, the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, and the University of Western Australia.

The ADMU team will represent the Ateneo, the Philippines, and the Asia Pacific Region in the CFA IRC Global Finals in New York City on April 25, where they will compete with the winners of the Americas and EMEA Regionals for the title of Global Champion. – Rappler.com