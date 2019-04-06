PRESS RELEASE: Following Cagayan de Oro, YouthWorks PH will also hold a series of recruitment activities in Metro Manila, Cebu, Zamboanga, Iloilo, General Santos, and Davao

MANILA, Philippines – YouthWorks PH, a workforce development project by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Philippine Business for Education (PBEd), is calling all high school graduates aged 18-24 who are not in school, employment or training (NEET) to join its first recruitment activity in Cagayan de Oro City on April 8, 1 p.m. at the CDO-Technical Vocational Institute (CDO-TVI) campus in Barangay Agusan.

The event aims to recruit eligible youth to become part of the first batch of students and TESDA scholars in the CDO-TVI construction programs offered under YouthWorks PH. After receiving instruction from the institute, the successful participants will then move to Oro Geometric Builders, Inc. for the in-company component of the work-based training program.

Work-based training combines theory and practical learning. Under the program, the youth learn by doing, both in the school and in the company where they receive a stipend of at least 75% of the minimum wage.

CDO-TVI is the first institute of its kind in the city that was launched in the third quarter of 2018. The Oro Geometric Builders, on the other hand, is considered one of the city’s best general contractors. Under the YouthWorks PH project, the partners will be offering courses in carpentry and new programs for masonry and scaffolding.

As a program that connects the youth to tech voc schools and to private sector partners who are willing to provide work-based training positions, YouthWorks PH hopes to positively impact the lives of some 40,000 NEET youth from across the Philippines. The Cagayan de Oro City government, which manages CDO-TVI, was the first local government unit that signed an agreement with PBEd last August to facilitate YouthWorks PH activities in the city.

Following Cagayan de Oro, YouthWorks PH will hold a series of recruitment activities in Metro Manila, Cebu, Zamboanga, Iloilo, General Santos, and Davao.

“Our hope is to reach, train, and place Filipino youth in industries like construction, energy, hospitality and tourism, manufacturing, and energy. There is an abundance of middle-skill jobs in these sectors--those in need of technicians, sales agents, food service managers and chefs, or IT support specialists. And in the case of CDO, construction jobs like welders and machine operators. ” says Karol Mark Yee, Chief of Party of YouthWorks PH.

Middle-skill jobs require a level of high school education or vocational training but not necessarily a bachelor’s degree.

He adds, “These types of jobs would help our youth participate in the economy.”

Latest data from the Philippine Statistics Authority show that 27% of urban youth in the Philippines are not in education, employment or training. In Northern Mindanao, the figure stands at 27.1%. The construction sector in the region is the third biggest in terms of labor share at 8%, next to agriculture and fisheries, and wholesale and retail trade.

For more information about the YouthWorks PH program, visit https://www.pbed.ph/youthworksph or fb.me/youthworksph. – Rappler.com

About USAID

The U.S. Agency for International Development administers U.S. foreign assistance programs providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 80 countries worldwide.

About PBEd

A non-profit organization founded in 2006 by top CEOs in the country, PBEd is the business community’s response to the need for greater education and economy alignment. Its advocacies include teacher quality improvement and workforce development.

About YouthWorks PH

Launched in 2018, YouthWorks PH is PBEd’s five-year, P1.7-billion workforce development project in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development. It aims to make education and training more responsive to the needs of the economy by working with the government, industry and academe to provide opportunities to youth not in education, employment or training.