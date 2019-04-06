PRESS RELEASE: Under the program, interns will have to render 30 working days of service which will start on April 15 and end on May 29, 2019

Published 7:39 PM, April 06, 2019

This is a press release from the Department of Social Welfare and Development

MANILA, Philippines – Around 1,360 youth will get the chance to work at the central and field offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through the Government Internship Program (GIP).

GIP is a component of Kabataan 2000 Program of the national government which was developed to provide opportunities for in-school youth to have hands-on experience working in various government agencies. This work experience can later help them as they eventually join the workforce.

Assessment of application forms is based on the following criteria: 18 to 25 years old, in senior high school or college level, and family income must not be more than the current poverty threshold at P9,063.75. A total of 80 slots are available per Field Office and in the Central Office.

Under the program, interns will have to render 30 working days of service which will start on April 15 and end on May 29, 2019. They will be paid 75% of the existing wage rate in the region where they are accepted.

The interns will be assigned to different work stations based on their assessed skills. These include regular office work such as encoding, report writing, and assisting in the implementation of key programs of DSWD, like the Supplementary Feeding Program, Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, among others.

It can be recalled that in the past years, many participating youth have expressed that the internship program was a big help to them as they were able to save some money and learn to value the fruits of their hard work. – Rappler.com