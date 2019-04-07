The Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines sends 8 high school students to the 16th Hanoi Open Mathematics Challenge

Published 3:24 PM, April 07, 2019

This is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino high school students took home 10 medals, including two golds, at an international math competition in Vietnam.

The Mathematics Trainers Guild Philippines (MTG) sent 8 junior and senior high school students to the 16th Hanoi Open Mathematics Challenge held from April 2 to 6 and organized by the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, and Hanoi Mathematical Society.

Winning gold medals are Grade 10 students Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College and Immanuel Josiah Balete of Saint Stephen's High School.

The silver medalists are Grade 8 students Enzo Rafael Chan of Bayanihan Institute-Tarlac and Rickson Caleb Tan of MGC New Life Christian Academy.

Grabbing bronze medals are Grade 8 students Cassidy Kyler Tan of Davao Christian High School; Noel Stephen Dequito of Xavier School Nuvali; Grade 10 students Daryll Carlsten Ko of Saint Stephen's High School; and Issam Wang of Manila Science High School.

The students also won two bronze medals in the team contest.

"This is the first international math contest for MTG students this year and we laud them for their achievement," said MTG President Isidro Aguilar.

MTG officers Dr Eduardo Dela Cruz and Renard Eric Chua accompanied the delegation to the contest, which drew more than 700 students from China, Hungary, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Poland, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the host country Vietnam. – Rappler.com