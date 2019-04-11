Congratulations to all the passers!

Published 5:45 PM, April 11, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,365 out of 2,790 passed the Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination and 1,473 out of 1,816 passed the Electronics Technician Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Electronics Engineering in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao and Legazpi this April 2019.

The members of the Board of Electronics Engineering who gave the licensure examinations were Engr. Alnar L. Detalla, Chairman, Engr. Enrico Claro R. Delmoro and Engr. Herminio J. Orbe, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the April 2019 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058 (C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2019 Electronics Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 3 highest places in the April 2019 Electronics Technician Licensure Examination are the following:

From April 22 to April 30, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line.

Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com