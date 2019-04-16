Congratulations to the latest batch of licensed midwives!

Published 3:45 PM, April 16, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 460 out of 1,416 passed the Midwife Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Midwifery in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi, Pagadian, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this April 2019.

The members of the Board of Midwifery who gave the licensure examination were Dr. Alejandro R. San Pedro, Chairman; Dr. Remy B. Dequiña, Dr. Josephine H. Hipolito, Dr. Lolita I. Dicang and Ms. Rhodora L. Lopez, Members.

The top performing school in the April 2019 Midwife Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2019 Midwife Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:





Results of Midwife Licensure Examination 2019 by Rappler on Scribd

From April 22 to April 23, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com