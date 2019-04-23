PRESS RELEASE: The Japanese government is now accepting applications for scholarships

Published 12:21 PM, April 23, 2019

This is a press release from the Japan Information and Culture Center.

MANILA, Philippines – Are you looking for an opportunity to study in Japan?

The Japanese government is now accepting scholarship applications for various levels and fields of study for courses that begin in 2020!

Research

This applies to Research Student, Master’s or Doctoral Courses.

Fields of study: Social Sciences, Humanities, and Natural Sciences (Applicants should apply for the field of study they majored in at university or its related field.)

Years of study: 2 to 5 years

Requirements:

College graduate preferably with 16 years of formal education

Clear and feasible research proposal

Good academic standing

Age (as of April 1, 2020): Under 35 years old

Undergraduate

Fields of study: Social Sciences, Humanities, and Natural Sciences

Years of study: 5 years

Requirements:

High school graduate

Good academic standing (English, Math, and Science)

Nihongo Background

Age (as of April 1, 2020): 17 to 24 years old

Specialized Training College

Fields of study: Technology, Personal Care and Nutrition, Education and Welfare, Business, Fashion and Home Economics, Culture and General Education

Years of study: 3 years

Requirements:

High school graduate

Good academic standing (English and Math)

Nihongo Background

Age (as of April 1, 2020): 17 to 24 years old

College of Technology

Fields of study: Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Information Communication and Network Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture and Civil Engineering, Maritime Engineering

Years of study: 4 years

Requirements:

High school graduate

Good academic standing (English, Math, and Science)

(English, Math, and Science) Nihongo Background

Age (as of April 1, 2020): 17 to 24 years old

Application forms and detailed information on prerequisites are available at the JICC Library or may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy Website.

All applicants are strongly advised to read the guidelines and prerequisites uploaded on the Embassy Website carefully prior to submitting an application. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.

Deadline

The deadline for submission of applications is on Friday, May 31, 2019. Only hard copies printed on A4-size paper and mailed through courier or hand-delivered to the Embassy will be accepted.

The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.

Free scholarship consultations are offered at the JICC Library every Friday from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Interested individuals and walk-in visitors are welcome, but must present a valid ID at the gates to secure access to the Embassy premises.