2020 Japanese government scholarship applications now open
This is a press release from the Japan Information and Culture Center.
MANILA, Philippines – Are you looking for an opportunity to study in Japan?
The Japanese government is now accepting scholarship applications for various levels and fields of study for courses that begin in 2020!
Research
This applies to Research Student, Master’s or Doctoral Courses.
Fields of study: Social Sciences, Humanities, and Natural Sciences (Applicants should apply for the field of study they majored in at university or its related field.)
Years of study: 2 to 5 years
Requirements:
- College graduate preferably with 16 years of formal education
- Clear and feasible research proposal
- Good academic standing
- Age (as of April 1, 2020): Under 35 years old
Undergraduate
Fields of study: Social Sciences, Humanities, and Natural Sciences
Years of study: 5 years
Requirements:
- High school graduate
- Good academic standing (English, Math, and Science)
- Nihongo Background
- Age (as of April 1, 2020): 17 to 24 years old
Specialized Training College
Fields of study: Technology, Personal Care and Nutrition, Education and Welfare, Business, Fashion and Home Economics, Culture and General Education
Years of study: 3 years
Requirements:
- High school graduate
- Good academic standing (English and Math)
- Nihongo Background
- Age (as of April 1, 2020): 17 to 24 years old
College of Technology
Fields of study: Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Information Communication and Network Engineering, Materials Engineering, Architecture and Civil Engineering, Maritime Engineering
Years of study: 4 years
Requirements:
-
High school graduate
-
Good academic standing(English, Math, and Science)
- Nihongo Background
- Age (as of April 1, 2020): 17 to 24 years old
Application forms and detailed information on prerequisites are available at the JICC Library or may be viewed and downloaded from the Embassy Website.
All applicants are strongly advised to read the guidelines and prerequisites uploaded on the Embassy Website carefully prior to submitting an application. Incomplete applications will not be accepted.
Deadline
The deadline for submission of applications is on Friday, May 31, 2019. Only hard copies printed on A4-size paper and mailed through courier or hand-delivered to the Embassy will be accepted.
The application process consists of a document screening, written exams, and an interview.
Free scholarship consultations are offered at the JICC Library every Friday from 9 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. Interested individuals and walk-in visitors are welcome, but must present a valid ID at the gates to secure access to the Embassy premises. – Rappler.com