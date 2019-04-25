Congratulations to all the passers!

Published 7:03 PM, April 25, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.



The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 1,600 out of 2,548 Registered Electrical Engineers and 2,093 out of 3,728 Registered Master Electricians successfully passed the Electrical Engineer Licensure Examinations given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena and Tacloban this April 2019.

The members of the Board of Electrical Engineering who gave the licensure examinations were Engr Francis V. Mapile, chairman and Engr Jaime V. Mendoza, member.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2019 Registered Electrical Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 5 highest places in the April 2019 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:



FULL LIST: REGISTERED ELECTRICAL ENGINEER LICENSURE EXAMINATION by Rappler on Scribd



RESULTS OF THE TECHNICAL EVALUATION FOR THE UPGRADING AS PROFESSIONAL ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examinations.

From May 6 to May 10, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.



Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examinations will be announced later. – Rappler.com