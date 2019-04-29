PRESS RELEASE: Langgam Performance Troupe offers theater workshop to facilitate exploration of unique creative identity, and its application in a larger group dynamic

Published 2:55 PM, April 29, 2019

This is a press release from the Langgam Performance Troupe.

The Langgam Performance Troupe (LPT), in partnership with Craft MNL Makati recently launched a theater workshop billed “Soul-Searching, Tribe-Building.”

Specially created for teenagers, and young adults, the workshop is scheduled every 1 pm to 6 pm on May 7, 8, 9, 10, and 19.

For only P7,000, workshop participants could explore their own unique creative identity, and learn ways to apply the potentials of their creativity to a larger group dynamic.

Workshop proper will be held at the Craft MNL Makati, Unit 302 Pamana-Languages Building, 926 Arnaiz Avenue, Makati City.

Building on Erik Erikson’s “Theory of Psychosocial Development,” specifically the internal conflict that young people face between “Identity versus Role Confusion,” the workshop module was created to utilize theater as a supportive, safe, yet experimental platform for young people to explore the balance between their individuality and their contributing role to the community.

“In this workshop, we fused together solo performance and ensemble physical theater exercises and techniques. We have two main objectives for this module. We would like our young participants to (1) discover, experiment, and perform their artistic self, and (2) maximize the potential gifts to this self by sharing them through the mode of theatre collaboration,” said Jenny Logico-Cruz, founder and artistic director of LPT.

“Soul-Searching, Tribe-Building” is the third workshop offering of LPT, following the Personal Spectacle held at its headquarters in November 2018, and the theatre and devising workshop it conducted for the “Sa Aming Tahanan” program in January and February.

The workshop conducted by LPT for “Sa Aming Tahanan” program was done in collaboration with Fundacion Santiago, Museo ni Emilio Aguinaldo, and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines from January to February. “Sa Aming Tahanan” levels up visitors’ experience to the Museo ni Emilio Aguinaldo in Kawit, Cavite where their guides act as historical witnesses as they explain exhibition items on display.

To enroll for the “Soul-Searching, Tribe-Building” worshops, contact Craft MNL Makati through its Facebook page, Instagram, and its website www.craftmnl.com. You may also get in touch with LPT through its Facebook page, Instagram, and its website www.langgamperformancetroupe.com. – Rappler.com