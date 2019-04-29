Bookmark this page to watch Pahayag: A Forum on Media Freedom and Responsibility on Monday, April 29

Published 12:24 PM, April 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – How do we uphold press freedom in these trying times?

To mark the World Press Freedom Day, Pahayag: A Forum on Media Freedom and Responsibility will be held on Monday, April 29, at the Leong Hall in Ateneo de Manila University.

The forum, organized by the British and Canadian embassies in Manila – in partnership with the Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Miriam College, St Paul University, and University of the Philippines' College of Mass Communication – will bring together Filipino and international journalists and media professionals to share their experiences and thoughts on media freedom and responsibility.

Rappler’s Pia Ranada and ABS-CBN News’ Jacque Manabat are the keynote speakers.

The program starts at 4 pm.

The forum will be attended by students and campus journalists from a broad range of universities. –Rappler.com