PRESS RELEASE: #EndRainbow violence is a movement that aims to increase the public's awareness on the lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer rights to promote acceptance and eliminate stigma

Published 6:40 PM, May 09, 2019

This is a press release from Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran! (SPARK) Philippines.

As part of the global commemoration of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) on May 17​, gender equality advocates are launching #EndRainbowViolence – a movement that aims to increase the public’s awareness on lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer+ (LGBT+) rights and welfare in order to promote acceptance, and eliminate violence and stigma.

#EndRainbowViolence serves as an opportunity to feature stories of acceptance but also highlights the harassment and attacks that members of the LGBTQ+ community experience from various sectors. In the long-term, the movement calls for policy change and positive action to prevent any form of violence done because of a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, and sex characteristics.

The public launch will be on Friday, May 17​th, 6:00 pm, at The Ruins Poblacion, 5855 Alfonso Street, Barangay Poblacion, Makati City. (PODCAST | Beyond Tondo: An LGBTQ leader's wait for equality)

“We’re pleased to launch this movement coinciding with IDAHOBIT – a day dedicated to raising public awareness on LGBTQ+ rights and welfare to help eliminate violence and stigma, and to eventually advance gender equality,” Maica Teves, executive director of SPARK! Philippines said.

“We’re looking forward to seeing fellow advocates from civil society, members of the diplomatic community, and other allies, launching this initiative,”​ ​she added.

The event will showcase a number of personal narratives through a Gallery of Stories which will be gathered from netizens through a 7-day Twitter campaign.

SPARK! Philippines, an organization that promotes gender equality, is leading this initiative, with assistance from the Embassies of Belgium and Canada in the Philippines. Other partners include Terre des Hommes and Mindanao Pride. (READ: Coming out of the shadows: On being LGBT in Mindanao)

#EndRainbowViolence, is part of SPARK! Philippines’ larger #RespetoNaman campaign. For more information, visit RespetoNaman on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or email info@sparkphilippines.org​. – Rappler.com