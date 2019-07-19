PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine team, composed of 8 Grade 5 students, bag awards at the 22nd Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest held in Hong Kong

Published 1:38 PM, July 19, 2019

This is a press release from Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines.

Filipino elementary students bagged 11 medals and a trophy in an international math competition in Hong Kong.

The Philippine team, composed of 8 Grade 5 students, won two silver and 4 bronze medals in the individual contest, and 4 silver medals and a trophy in the team contest at the 22nd Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest (PMWC) held from July 15 to 19 in Hong Kong, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

Winning silver medals in the individual contest are Jerome Austin Te of Jubilee Christian Academy and Michael Gerard Tongson of Stonyhurst Southville International School-Malarayat.

The individual bronze medalists are Kody Briones of Emmanuel Christian School, Iris Lexi Ababon of Colegio San Agustin-Makati, Sophie Jill Co of Pace Academy, and Sean Jang of Elizabeth Seton School-South.

In the team contest, Philippine Team A, composed of Ian Gabriel Hong of Pace Academy, Tongson, Te and Briones, grabbed first runner-up and were awarded silver medals and a trophy.

“We congratulate our Filipino contestants for winning awards in the contest. We are very proud of their feat,” said Dr. Isidro Aguilar, MTG president.

A total of 144 students joined this year’s PMWC, now on its 22nd year, from the US, Australia, South Korea, China, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Philippine delegation will be arriving in Manila on Friday, July 19. – Rappler.com