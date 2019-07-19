PRESS RELEASE: Senior high school students can now apply to participate in the 3rd imake.wemake tech competition

Published 7:07 PM, July 19, 2019

This is a press release from the DOST-Science Education Institute.

MANILA, Philippines – The best science and technology projects are ones that can truly uplift communities. This is the idea behind the 3rd imake.wemake, an innovative technology project competition for senior high school students.

Organized by the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) in partnership with leading educational materials publisher and distributor C&E Publishing, Inc., the competition seeks to unleash the creativity of young Filipinos in innovation using accessible technologies.

Students will get the opportunity to pitch, build, and present their science and technology projects that cater to important societal and community issues. This year, participants will use the Arduino CTC 101 kit to build their projects.

DOST-SEI Director Dr. Josette Biyo said that the project aims to improve the students’ engineering and technical proficiencies, as well as develop their communication, critical and analytical thinking skills.

The competition comes in three stages:

Call for Proposals and Selection: Technical Training/Workshop and Project Pitching Final Project Presentation and Judging.

To join, a team composed of 3 Grade 11 and/or Grade 12 students and 1 teacher per school may submit a project proposal addressing any of the following areas:

Food safety

Security

Traffic/Road congestion

Health

Education

Disaster mitigation

Entrepreneurship

Agriculture

Environment

This should be accompanied by a 2-3 minute video supporting the concept.

School teams passing the selection process will be invited to attend a five-day technical training/workshop on basic electronics, programming, troubleshooting, and presentation skills. Each team will also get free kit-of-parts.

Teams will be given a build and testing period of 3 months prior to the final project presentation and judging. The projects will be evaluated by the board of judges based on relevance and potential impact on the community of interest, novelty, viability, and community engagement.

3 school teams will win a P100,000 cash prize and The Youth Innovation Prize each.

Deadline for submission of proposals is on August 10, 2019.Contest mechanics and entry form may be downloaded here and here.

For more details, visit the Facebook page or email imake.wemake@gmail.com. – Rappler.com