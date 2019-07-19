PRESS RELEASE: All 181 members of the Philippine delegation win medals at the World Mathematics Invitational held in Fukuoka, Japan

Published 7:00 AM, July 20, 2019

This is a press release from Asian MathSci League, Incorporated

A Philippine delegation composed of students from kindergarten to senior high school raked in 184 medals and two trophies at the World Mathematics Invitational (WMI) held in Fukuoka, Japan from July 15 to 19.

The Philippine delegation brought home 10 diamond, 38 gold, 44 silver, and 57 bronze medals; and 32 merit prizes after two rounds of comprehensive written exams.

The WMI is the first Taiwan-founded international competition which aims to promote and advance mathematics education through challenging competition.

Participants from 21 countries joined the event, including Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Turkey, China, Hongkong, the Philippines, Singapore, Iran, and host country Japan.

“We feel much fulfilled to have accomplished such a glorious feat as all 181 of our mathletes finished with individual medals after months of rigorous and rigid training and review,” said Rechilda P. Villame, Team Leader and President of the Asian MathSci League, Incorporated (AMSLI).

AMSLI is responsible for the country’s successful stints in the recent similar olympiads in the United States, Bulgaria, and Singapore.

Among the highlights of the team’s victory are special individual awards given to students who showed exemplary performance, and awards for the mini-math creative contest.

Lawrence Gabriel Dy, a Grade 12 student of CCF Life Academy received, The Star of the World trophy for being one of the top scorers from the Philippines.

Wesley Gavin Palomar, a Grade 9 student from Philippine Science High School Main Campus, received the prestigious Legend Award trophy, given to a student who has won a diamond or gold medal for 3 consecutive years.

The mini-math creative contest is an added event to the olympiad where students submit creative video projects discussing the application of math in daily life. Angela Clare Tan, (Grade 3, Tarlac Living Faith Academy) won the lone gold medal and a $300-cash prize, while Rhensis Benedict Lofamia (Grade 5, Jean-Baptiste of Reims College) and Chelsea Lianne Gomez (Grade 8, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School) each won bronze medals and a $100-cash prize.

Here is the complete list of winners from the Philippines:

Diamond medalists

Milan, Joshua Quizon (Grade 4, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Siaco, Kate Dominique Kung (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Siaco Danielle Anne Kung (Grade 6, St Jude Catholic School) Chan, Ethan Jared Reyes (Grade 7, British School Manila)

Dela Fuente, Jence Enrico Prestado (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Pak, Mi Jung Yabut (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Alteza, Gabriel Pascua (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Gullon, Deric Miguel Cuales (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Palomar, Wesley Gavin Go (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Dy, Lawrence Gabriel Chua (Grade 12, CCF Life Academy)

Gold medalists

Felix, Rebben Marion Reyes (Grade 2, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Guarin, John Elrom Cael Tan Cardoso (Grade 2, Montessori East Tanauan)

Engallado, Fredrick Chris Maagma (Grade 3, Solomon Integrated School de Iloilo)

Navarro, Matt Gerard Fadul (Grade 3, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Ng, Hope Keila Chua (Grade 3, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Rosita, Aidan Gilles Garcellano (Grade 3, Stonyhurst Southville International School)

Tan, Angela Clare Lim (Grade 3, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Tiong, Maribeth Jullian Ng (Grade 3, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Alabro, Luke Tobias (Grade 4, Stonyhurst Southville International School)

Ang, Ellison Matthew Siajuat (Grade 4, St. Jude Catholic School)

Casupang, Kristofer Caleb Jordan (Grade 4, PWU-JASMS)

Defensor, Matthew Ballan (Grade 4, Solomon Integrated School de Iloilo)

Navarro, Magnus Rex Clemente (Grade 4, Ateneo De Manila University Grade School)

Orense, Frances Joy Pena (Grade 4, Tangway Elementary School)

Alvarez, Marc Gherson Reyes (Grade 5, Santo Tomas South Central School)

Bernas, Jacob Ocampo (Grade 5, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Felix, Reuben Joseph Reyes (Grade 5, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Ng, Faith Caitlin Chua (Grade 5, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Sobeza, Ma Marju Jeremiah Armentia (Grade 5, Solomon Integrated School de Iloilo)

Ocho, Ma Tricia Jasmin Magtibay (Grade 6, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Ramirez, Yuan Manolo Hernandez (Grade 6, Xavier School San Juan)

Gamboa, Hans Dominic Hui (Grade 7, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Ocho, Martin Johan Magtibay (Grade 8, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Arcadio, Jodi Marcia De Belen (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Atinon, Amery Chua (Grade 9, Xavier School San Juan)

Bersabal, Chryss Anika C (Grade 9, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Blanche, Erin Nicole Pineda (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Carambas, Gabriel Cheo Martinez (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Co, Arthur Caleb Lim (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Central Luzon Campus)

Cua, Josh Daniel Go (Grade 9, Xavier School San Juan)

Ilagan, Gerard Elmer De Ocampo (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Orpilla, Uriel Nathan Decano (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Torres, Paolo Miguel Caparas (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Ty, Josh Angelo Paralejas (Grade 9, Makati Hope Christian School)

Wong, Louie Matheson Lim (Grade 9, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Dela Cruz, Brian Dominic Canlas (Grade 10, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School)

Ante, Amiel Manuel Acomular (Grade 11, Manila Science High School)

Tropicales, Bert Joseph Andal (Grade 11, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Silver medalists

Lumbres, Kiara Isabel Enriquez (Grade 2, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Balahadia, Irish Pasco (Grade 3, Stonyhurst Southville International School – Malarayat)

Lim, Lerienne Brielle Lao (Grade 3, St. Jude Catholic School)

Marquez, Alyana Michaela Magaling (Grade 3, Stonyhurst Southville International School – Malarayat)

Tan, Audrey Christen Jao (Grade 3, St Jude Catholic School)

Bacay, Kiesha Zheanna Sarmiento (Grade 4, Stonyhurst Southville International School - Malarayat)

Cabiao, Tyrone Lemuel Valdez (Grade 4, Integrated Montessori Center)

Lim, Curt Randall Dustin Que (Grade 4, Tarlac Montessori School)

Magpantay, Mika Antonette Fajardo (Grade 4, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Redondo, Jasmine Eunice Quiatchon (Grade 4, Lilyrose School)

Savellano, Emmanuel Jace Sarigumba (Grade 4, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Siscar, Jan Feliza Aseron (Grade 4, Stonyhurst Southville International School - Malarayat)

Valenciano, Gian Louis Egalin (Grade 4, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School)

Lim Un, Andrew Chua (Grade 5, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Lofamia, Rhensis Benedict Toriano (Grade 5, Jean-Baptiste of Reims College)

Loretizo, Rezh Bernice Pedrajas (Grade 5, Ateneo de Iloilo)

Okko, Sanosuke Solis (Grade 5, Canossa Academy Lipa)

Sajorne, Heineken Joyce Origen (Grade 5, Immaculate Conception Parochial School - Oton, Iloilo)

Chong, Annika Kaitlynn So (Grade 6, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Hao, Nathan Gabriel So (Grade 6, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Kasilag, Lorenzo Franco Duba (Grade 6, Diliman Preparatory School)

Albano, Elliot Xander Sy (Grade 7, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Ang, Riyen Bernice Ong (Grade 7, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Calimlim, David Addison Buban (Grade 7, De La Salle University- Laguna Campus)

Chua, Kyle Aidan Ching (Grade 7, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Chua, Royce Arkin Vizcarra (Grade 7, UNO High School)

Filipino, Chantal Jodi Ngo (Grade 7, UNO High School)

Reyes, Isabella Marie Salud (Grade 7, De La Salle University- Laguna Campus)

Valois, Carl Andrew Catapang (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Ang, Eirah Mehriell Siajuat (Grade 8, St. Jude Catholic School)

Cuadro, Jonathan Gabriel Tampus (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Gomez, Chelsea Lianne Tan (Grade 8, De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

Mosquete, Jerick Adrian Sio (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Western Visayas)

Olpindo, Juan Anton Garcia (Grade 8, Pasig Catholic College)

Valdez, Mikaela Ysabel Hernandez (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School - Calabarzon)

Ante, Lorenzo Manuel Acomular (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Barte, Gian Miguel Masas (Grade 9, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Corto, Christian David Panganiban (Grade 9, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Lomibao, Isabela Gabrielle Pasic (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School - Main Campus)

Tan, Marvin Josh Santos (Grade 9, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Ang, Jershon Ainsleigh Entote (Grade 10, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Palma, King James Delgado (Grade 10, Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School)

Tan, Audrey Gabrielle Pangilinan (Grade 10, De La Salle Integrated High School)

Siy, Trisha Denise Tanpascual (Grade 11, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Bronze medalists

Cobankiat, Sean Mathew Lim (Grade 2, Makati Hope Christian School)

Espinas, Chris Alexander San Luis (Grade 2, Naga City Montessori School)

Loretizo, Chareign Kate Pedrajas (Grade 2, Ateneo de Iloilo)

Mission, Keisha Sophia De Torres (Grade 2, Stonyhurst Southville International School - Malarayat)

Chua, Denise Phoebe Lim (Grade 3, UNO High School)

De Dios, Joshua Enrique Lamanilao (Grade 3, San Beda University)

Dy, Micah Diane Co (Grade 3, UNO High School)

Hsieh, Candice Anne Aquilino (Grade 3, St. Jude Catholic School)

Hubag, Dwayne Patrick Louise Mercolita (Grade 3, SPED-ISEC)

Tan, Ron Eizen Ong Fenix (Grade 3, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Abdao, Djiren Riel Loneza (Grade 4, Integrated Montessori Center)

Armentia, Roden Sophia Santos (Grade 4, New Lucena Central Elementary School)

Caratiquit, Jeal Amyrrh Bareng (Grade 4, Sta Rosa Elementary School Central 3)

Cruz, Job Judiel Pasilaban (Grade 4, Pasig Catholic College)

Jobog, Joaquin Joshua Dela Cruz (Grade 4, Integrated Montessori Center)

Layos, Marcella Quilang (Grade 4, Santa Rosa Elementary School Central 3)

Lim, Brionn Lorrich Lao (Grade 4, St. Jude Catholic School)

Sandoval, Miguel Andrei Aranas (Grade 4, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Sing, Michael Craig Garcera (Grade 4, Ateneo de Iloilo)

Abgelina, Dana Francesca Diasanta (Grade 5, Colegio San Agustin - Makati)

Celedio, Alfonso Hans Ibañez (Grade 5, Santa Rosa Elementary School Central 3)

De la Roca, Jason Luque (Grade 5, Oakdale Benedictine School)

Go, Juliana Elisha Martinez (Grade 5, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Malabanan, Aldrin Atienza (Grade 5, MSA Whiz Kids Academy)

Ombao, Eliju Etienne Narido (Grade 5, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Ong, Cody Edward Chu (Grade 5, Ateneo de Iloilo)

Ong, Sophia Joyce Go (Grade 5, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Patrimonio, Cosette Sasha Diaz (Grade 5, Iloilo Scholastic Academy)

Valaquio, Lanz Francis Masculino (Grade 5, SPED-ISEC)

Limon, Sophia Magsombol (Grade 5, Jacobo Zobel Elementary School)

