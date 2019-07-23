The participants are encouraged to tell their stories using a video blog on the question: How does Japan and JICA impact my life?

Published 11:08 PM, July 23, 2019

This is a press release from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency invites young Filipinos ages 18-24 to share their voice on JICA and the Philippines’ partnership through the JICA Video Blog Contest 2019 as part of the Japanese bilateral aid agency’s efforts to promote better understanding of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and encourage young people to participate in development.

The winner will receive a sponsored trip to Japan.

The Philippines has one of the youngest demographics in Asia, with about 45% of its working population as mostly young people, government data showed. Considered to be the country’s future decision makers, young Filipinos are capable to engage in platforms where they can discuss development issues like transport infrastructure development, health, environment, disaster management to name a few.

“The video blog contest for young Filipinos is an opportunity for them to speak on the impact of international cooperation specifically JICA’s assistance to the Philippines, and offer suggestions on how we can solve common problems together,” said JICA Senior Representative Aya Kano.

The participants are encouraged to tell their stories using a video blog on the question: How does Japan and JICA impact my life? The entries should appeal to both Japanese and Filipino audiences and can be 5 minutes maximum in length. Participants are free to use their creativity in telling their stories and should upload their video on YouTube.

All the entries must be submitted on or before November 17, 2019. More information on the JICA video blog contest is available here.

The contest is supported by partner institutions and media organizations namely Business Mirror, BusinessWorld SparkUp, Japan Foundation, and Japan National Tourism Organization.

JICA is the world’s largest bilateral aid agency and has supported Philippines’ sustainable development since the 1960s with development cooperation projects nationwide that seek to promote sustainable economic growth, overcome vulnerability of people, and realize peace and development in Mindanao. – Rappler.com