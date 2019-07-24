260 out of 295 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in Manila this July 2019

Published 10:54 PM, July 24, 2019

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 260 out of 295 passed the Optometrist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Optometry in Manila this July 2019.

The members of the Board of Optometry are Dr. Bernardita A. Garcia, Chairman; Dr. Irene Christine C. Peliño and Dr. Mario T. Flores, Jr., Members.

The results were released in four (4) working days from the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the July 2019 Optometrist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the July 2019 Optometrist Licensure Examination are the following:

From August 7 to August 8, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination WILL BE ANNOUNCED LATER. – Rappler.com