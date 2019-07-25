Press release: The test will be held in 15 testing centers nationwide

Published 9:16 AM, July 25, 2019

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

Application for the 13 October 2019 Intermediate Competency on Local Treasury Examination (ICLTE) will run from 23 July to 22 August, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) said.

The ICLTE is a part of the Standardized Examination and Assessment for Local Treasury Service (SEAL) Program of the Department of Finance (DOF). As such, the ICLTE forms part of the assessment of the DOF in the selection, appointment, designation, and promotion to higher positions in the local treasury service that do not require practice of profession and are not covered by Bar/Board and special laws.

The test will be held in 15 testing centers nationwide, namely, San Fernando City in La Union (Region I), Tuguegarao City (Region II), City of San Fernando in Pampanga (Region III), Batangas City (Region IV), Legazpi City (Region V), Iloilo City (Region VI), Cebu City (Region VII), Tacloban City (Region VIII), Zamboanga City (Region IX), Cagayan de Oro City (Region X), Davao City (Region XI), Cotabato City and Koronadal City (Region XII), Quezon City (National Capital Region), Baguio City (Cordillera Administrative Region), and Butuan City (Caraga). Interested examinees in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) may enlist for testing centers in Regions IX, X, XI, XII, and Caraga.

An applicant must be a Filipino citizen; of good moral character; has not been convicted by final judgment of an offense or crime involving moral turpitude, or disgraceful or immoral conduct, dishonesty, examination irregularity, drunkenness, or addiction to drugs; has not been dishonorably discharged from military service, or dismissed for cause from any civilian position in the government; hold a bachelor’s degree on the date/time of filing of application; and hold a Local Treasurer Eligibility resulting from passing the Basic Competency on Local Treasury Examination (BCLTE) conducted by the CSC.

To register, an applicant must submit a fully accomplished CS Form No. 100, Revised September 2016; two pieces of identical passport size ID pictures with name tag following CSC specifications; original and photocopy of any ID card, which is preferably valid or not expired on the date of filing; original and photocopy of Certification of Eligibility (Local Treasurer Eligibility); and pay the examination fee of Php700.

Accepted ID cards include Driver’s License/Temporary Driver’s License (LTO O.R. must be presented together with old Driver’s License; O.R. alone is not allowed)/Student Driver’s Permit; Passport; PRC License; SSS I.D.; GSIS I.D. (UMID); Voter’s I.D./Voter’s Certification; BIR/Taxpayer’s I.D. (ATM type/TIN card type with picture); PhilHealth I.D. (must have the bearer’s name, clear picture, signature and PhilHealth number); Company/Office I.D.; School I.D.; Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate; Postal I.D.; Barangay I.D.; NBI Clearance; Seaman’s Book; HDMF Transaction I.D.; PWD I.D.; Solo Parent I.D.; Senior Citizen’s I.D.; and CSC Eligibility Card.

Applications must be personally filed at the CSC Regional Office (CSC RO) covering the applicant’s preferred testing center, or at any of the CSC RO’s Field Offices.

The scope of ICLTE is composed of two subject areas: Leadership and Management, and Specialized/Technical Area, consisting of Data Analytics for Local Treasury, including Tax Analysis, Revenue Forecasting and Modeling, and Investment Management; Strategic Mobilization of Local Resources, including Debt Management and Innovative and Non-Traditional Sources of Revenues; Public Expenditure Management and Financial Accountability; Principles of Risk Management, Internal Control System, and Internal Audit for Local Treasury; and Fundamentals of Program/Project Development, Management, and Feasibility Assessment.

ICLTE examinees will answer 180 test items for 3 hours and 30 minutes, which will run from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m.

To pass the test, an examinee must get a general rating of at least 80.00. – Rappler.com/Press release