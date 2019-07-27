All members of the Philippine team win medals at the oldest and most prestigious of the international scientific olympiads, where they competed against hundreds of contestants from 111 countries

Published 5:19 PM, July 27, 2019

All members of the Philippine team won medals at the 60th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) held in the United Kingdom from July 11 to 22.

The IMO – the world championship mathematics competition for high school students – is the oldest and most prestigious of the international scientific olympiads.

Sean Anderson Ty of Zamboanga Chong Hua High School won a Silver Medal in the Olympics of math competitions. This was his third and last IMO.

Andres Rico Gonzales III of De La Salle University Integrated School won a Bronze Medal on his second IMO.

The rest of the team, all first-timers, also won Bronze Medals:

Immanuel Josiah Balete of St Stephen’s High School

Vincent dela Cruz of Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science

Dion Stephan Ong of Ateneo de Manila Senior High School

Bryce Ainsley Sanchez of Grace Christian College

It was only the second time that all 6 students of the Philippine Team won a medal each, after 2017.

The team was headed by Leader Dr Richard Eden and Deputy Leader Dr Christian Paul Chan Shio, both of Ateneo de Manila University. They were joined in the United Kingdom by trainer Russelle Guadalupe of University of the Philippines-Diliman.

The Team’s participation is a joint undertaking of the Mathematical Society of the Philippines and the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute.

The competition at the University of Bath in England saw 621 contestants from 112 countries attempt to solve individually 6 challenging and original problems for a total of 9 hours spread over the two official days of competition.

Each country can send at most only 6 contestants. Medals are then awarded to students based on the individual scores they earned from their written solutions. A non-medalist who completely solves one problem is awarded an Honorable Mention. This year, only 6 students were able to get the perfect score of 42.

China and the United States were tied for the top team score, followed by South Korea, and North Korea at fourth place. The Philippines ranked 31st in the company of Brazil (29), Turkey (30), and Germany (32).

The Team’s training and participation were also supported by the Team’s major sponsors: Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) Foundation and Manulife Business Processing Services. – Rappler.com