PRESS RELEASE: 276,819 examinees will be taking the nationwide Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test on Sunday, August 4

Published 9:11 PM, August 01, 2019

The following is a press release from the Civil Service Commission.

A total of 276,819 examinees nationwide will take the Career Service Examination-Pen and Paper Test (CSE-PPT) on Sunday, August 4, 2019, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) reported.

The figure is distributed into 243,020 examinees taking the Professional level and 33,799 examinees for the Subprofessional level.

The CSC advised examinees to come as early as 6 am to verify and locate their room assignment. Gates of testing venues will be closed at exactly 7:30 am and those who will arrive later will not be admitted. Failure to take the examination shall mean forfeiture of examination fee and slot, and the CSC will not allow any rescheduling.

School assignments are available through the Online Notice of School Assignment (ONSA) posted on the CSC website. Those who are unable to generate their school and room assignment via ONSA may call the CSC Regional or Field Office where they filed their exam application. The directory of CSC offices can be found at www.csc.gov.ph/cscrod.

The CSC also advised examinees to conduct an ocular inspection of their assigned testing venue at least one day before the examination day to be familiar with the school's location and route/direction to take, the available means of public transport, and travel time from point of origin to the testing venue considering the traffic situation.

Things to bring

The CSC said it will strictly implement a "No ID, No Exam" policy. Examinees must present a valid ID card on examination day, preferably the same ID card presented during the filing of their application.

If the ID card is different from the one presented during filing, the examinee must present any of the following accepted valid ID cards:

Driver's License/Temporary Driver's License (LTO OR must be presented together with old Driver's License; OR alone is not allowed) or Student Driver's Permit

Passport

PRC License

SSS ID

GSIS ID (UMID)

Voter's ID/Voter's Certification

BIR/Taxpayer's ID (ATM type/TIN card type with picture)

PhilHealth ID (must have the bearer's name, clear picture, signature, and PhilHealth number)

Company/Office ID

School ID

Police Clearance/Police Clearance Certificate

Postal ID

Barangay ID

NBI Clearance

Seaman's Book

HDMF Transaction ID

PWD ID

Solo Parent ID

Senior Citizen's ID

CSC Eligibility Card

Examinees must bring an original copy of PSA/LCR-issued Birth Certificate printed on Security Paper, only if the ID card to be brought has no date of birth.

If available, examinees may also bring the Application Receipt, CSC Official Receipt, or Notice of School Assignment generated through the ONSA.

Examinees may opt to bring water or any preferred beverage, except alcoholic beverages, placed in a transparent container, and candies or biscuits. These shall be subject to inspection by the Room Examiner/Proctor.

Only black ballpen shall be used in answering the test. Pencils and any other kinds of pen such as gel pen, sign pen, fountain pen, or friction pen, including other colors of ballpen, will not be allowed.

The CSC stressed that examinees are prohibited from bringing cellular phones and any other gadgets, including smartphones/smartwatches and pens/eyeglasses with built-in cameras, wristwatches with calculator, books, and other forms of printed materials and all other similar items.

Examinees are advised to wear proper attire on examination day. Wearing of sleeveless shirt/blouse, shorts/short pants, and slippers are not allowed.

About the CSE-PPT

The exam will start at 8 am. The Professional test will run for 3 hours, 10 minutes, and for 2 hours, 40 minutes for the Subprofessional test. Visually impaired examinees, as well as the deaf and hard of hearing, will be given an additional one (1) hour to accomplish the test.

The Professional Level has 150 test items in English and Filipino, and includes questions on numerical ability, analytical ability, verbal ability, as well as general information items such as on the Philippine Constitution, Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act No. 6713), peace and human rights issues and concepts, and environment management and protection.

The Subprofessional test has 145 test items in English and Filipino. It has the same scope as the Professional test, except analytical ability, but includes questions on clerical ability.

The passing rate for both exam levels is 80.00.

Finally, the CSC warns that examinees are prohibited from bringing the test booklet or any test material outside the testing room/venue.

For the complete text of reminders for the August 4, 2019 CSE-PPT, please access Examination Advisory No. 10, s. 2019 from the CSC website at www.csc.gov.ph. – Rappler.com