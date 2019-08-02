2,338 out of 4,505 passed the Radiologic Technologist licensure exam and 64 out of 240 passed the X-Ray Technologist licensure exam given in July 2019

Published 11:12 PM, August 02, 2019

This is the press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

MANILA, Philippines – The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 2,338 out of 4,505 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination and 64 out of 240 passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Radiologic Technology in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Tacloban and Tuguegarao last July 2019.

The members of the Board of Radiologic Technology who gave the licensure examinations are Mr. Reynaldo Apolonio S. Tisado, Officer-In-Charge; Dr. Orestes P. Monzon, Mr. Bayani C. San Juan and Ms. Ma. Jesette B. Canales, Members.

The results were released in 4 working days after the last day of examinations.

The top performing schools in the July 2019 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The top performing schools in the July 2019 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2019 Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the July 2019 X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination are the following:

See the FULL LIST of exam passers here:

{source}<p style=" margin: 12px auto 6px auto; font-family: Helvetica,Arial,Sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 14px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-stretch: normal; -x-system-font: none; display: block;"> <a title="View prc-radiologist-xray-august-2019 on Scribd" href="https://www.scribd.com/document/420570567/prc-radiologist-xray-august-2019#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >prc-radiologist-xray-august-2019</a> by <a title="View Rappler's profile on Scribd" href="https://www.scribd.com/user/358722238/Rappler#from_embed" style="text-decoration: underline;" >Rappler</a> on Scribd</p><iframe class="scribd_iframe_embed" title="prc-radiologist-xray-august-2019" src="https://www.scribd.com/embeds/420570567/content?start_page=1&view_mode=scroll&access_key=key-VofNpCMsBlLHzlnHpPxL&show_recommendations=true" data-auto-height="false" data-aspect-ratio="0.6536231884057971" scrolling="no" id="doc_64607" width="100%" height="600" frameborder="0"></iframe>{source/}

From August 9 to August 19, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the

said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com