PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine delegation wins 27 gold, 54 silver, and 108 bronze medals at the 15th International Mathematics Contest recently held in Singapore

Published 6:09 PM, August 05, 2019

HARD WORK. Filipino gold medalists display the Philippine flag at the awarding ceremony of the 15th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore. Photo by MTG

This is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines.

Young Filipino wizards continued their winning streak abroad, this time winning 189 medals at a math competition in Singapore.

The Philippine delegation won 27 gold, 54 silver, and 108 bronze medals, as well as 80 merit awards for a total of 269 awards at the 15th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) held from August 2 to 5 in Singapore, according to the Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines (MTG).

This year's competition drew contestants from 15 countries and territories: Australia, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Philippine delegation was headed by Felix Romy Triambulo, schools division superintendent of Zamboanga City, together with team leaders Manuel Kotah, Arvie Ubarro, Myrna Agtarap, and Resicito Navarro.

"Congratulations to our Filipino students for achieving a bountiful harvest of medals this year at IMC. We commend them for their hard work," said Isidro Aguilar, MTG president.

Last year, the Philippines won 27 gold, 53 silver, and 116 bronze medals at the 14th IMC in Singapore.

Recently, Filipino contestants triumphed at the 22nd Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest in Hong Kong, and the 13th Asian Finals of the World Math-Fusion Olympiad, and 10th Global Finals of SPEAK International Competition in Malaysia.

Here's the complete list of medalists from the Philippines at the 15th IMC:

GOLD MEDAL

1. Vincent Benito Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

2. Vregil Anne Skyler Intino - Butuan City SPED Center

3. Gavin David Dilla - Dasmarinas 2 Central School

4. Robert Henrik Uy - St. John's Institute

5. Peter Jacob Lopingco - St. John’s Institute

6. Mike Henry New Lin - Leyte Progressive High School

7. Shaun Lawrence Poh Leung - St Stephen's High School

8. Jaden Nathan Tanking Hernandez - St Stephen's High School

9. Prince Jomarie Araneta - Philippine Academy of Sakya

10. Frances Joy Orense - Tangway Elementary School

11. Adrienne Geraldine Co - Immaculate Conception Academy

12. Karl Emmanuel De Vera - Immaculate Conception School of Baliuag

13. Charlize Gabrielle Mariano - Colegio San Agustin-Biñan

14. Jossh Walter Conquilla - St. Mary's College of Meycauayan

15. Athena Gabrielle Kimwell - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

16. David Yu - St. Jude Catholic School

17. Allainah Jade Pahunang - Comembo Elementary School

18. Justin Sarmiento - Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School

19. Ronaldvince Yrlwin Aquino - Manila Science High School

20. Dillion Keller Chan - Uno High School

21. Christopher James Yap - St. John’s Institute

22. Jeffrey Jan Jabanes - Pangasinan Universal Institute

23. Mary Grace Espino - Philippine Science High School- Southern Mindanao

24. Sigfred Kerwayne Kwan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School

25. Christian Jozef Dimaunahan - Makati Science High School

26. Daniel Dave Cruz - Pasig City Science High School

27. Ephraim Sales - Senator Renato "Compañero" Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School



SILVER MEDAL

1. Matthew James Villafuerte - Don Bosco Technical Institute

2. Zyrhene Hinosolango - City Central School

3. Paul Anderson Ongchan - Chiang Kai Shek College

4. Amelia Robang - PAREF Woodrose School

5. Ethan Bryan See - Oro Christian Grace School

6. Lee Jaden Lumbreras - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-General Trias

7. Ruzzell Rhyann Ancero - Agusan del Sur Pilot Laboratory School

8. Trevor Achilles Barruga - Maria Montessori Holy Christian School

9. Miguel Justino Ladion - PAREF Springdale School

10. Erik Nathan Estiva - Xavier School-Nuvali

11. Caitlin Lopingco - St. John's Institute

12. Shaun Jacob Cua - Xavier School

13. Mika Antonette Magpantay - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

14. Jared Cobe Ng - Grace Christian College

15. Vinz PJ Rayos - St. Bridget College

16. Kaye Monique Cua - Pangasinan Universal Institute

17. Jose Franco Domingo - Xavier School-Nuvali

18. Audrik Jacob - St. Philomena Academy of Lipa

19. Mark Christian Mendoza - Samar Colleges

20. Zach Levi Pelicano - West City Exceptional Training Center

21. Kate Dominique Siaco - St. Jude Catholic School

22. Chael Matthew Sze - Hope Christian High School

23. Chelsea Kristanna Tan - Davao Christian High School

24. Alessandra Gabrielle Valencia - Immaculate Conception Academy

25. Sil Vennxae Necesito - Salaman Central Elem. School

26. Marc Janzen Real - De Castro Elem. School

27. Emmanuel James Laforteza - Mother Goose Special Schools System

28. Audrey Charlize San Gabriel - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Gen. Trias

29. Keane Mikah Guinto - Soledad Vasquez Montessori (SVM)-Puerto Princesa

30. Alyssa Nichole Insigne - Pinaglabanan Elem. School

31. Angelica Santiago Milan - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation

32. Tyrhone James Tabernilla - Academia de Julia Victoria

33. Ron Chelo Carambas - Morning Star Montessori School-Calamba

34. Aaron Matthew Tan - Philippine Science High School-Main

35. Ralph Justin Sze - St. Jude Catholic School

36. Vivien Shane Lozano - Comembo Elem. School

37. Rovic Cañamo - Xavier School-Nuvali

38. Sean Kendrick Yeo - Pace Academy

39. Christian Jacob Yap - St. John's Institute

40. Lorenzo Garcia - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas

41. Benn Jethro Sia - Kong Hua School

42. Ronniel Vincent Roberto - The Peninsula School

43. Gabriel Adrian Cruz - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science

44. Eugene Dela Cruz - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science

45. Megan Marie Sio - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas

46. Nathan Jeremy Ang - Lourdes School Quezon City

47. David Johann Magpusao - Imus National High School-Main

48. Hans Benedict Gaw Te - Bacolod Tay Tung High School

49. Ivan Yuri De Leon - Pasig City Science High School

50. Julie Irish Villagomez - Senator Renato "Compañero" Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School

51. Gianpaolo Adriel Griño - Manila Science High School

52. Rob Clero Ribaya - Ligao National High School

53. Rochester Joshua Lopez - Regional Science High School for Region 1

54. Charlize Chua Tan - Immaculate Conception Academy

BRONZE MEDAL

1. Allen Tobey Mateo Abrojena - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

2. Jedeiah Timothy Pialago - Divine Light Academy-Molino

3. Stephanie Glaize Batocong - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School

4. Lucas Antoine Aldave - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

5. Liv Abigail Florendo - St. Paul College of Ilocos Sur

6. Jerome Dineros - Agoo Kiddie Special School

7. Jamie Brianne Quinanahan - Ateneo de Iloilo Santa Maria Catholic School

8. Mia Evanna Agustin - Project 6 Elementary School

9. Maize Asher Gan - Pace Academy

10. Jan Herrich Granados - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Cavite

11. Gavin Keion Chua - Philippine Cultural College

12. Joana Nicole Balopenos - Special Education Integrated School for Exceptional Children

13. Audrey Jasmine Campañano - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

14. Liam Grant Florendo - St. Paul College of Ilocos Sur

15. Aldrich Johan Kimwell - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

16. Yelena Beatriz Ledesma - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Tanza

17. Maxene Gabrielle Tano - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

18. Vonn Rydel Buenviaje - Marist School

19. Maricier Vily Carambas - Morning Star Montessori School-Calamba

20. Joelliane Elishah Diaz - Lanao Chung Hua School

21. Audrey Dawn Evangelista - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

22. Elizabeth Joanne King - Bethany Christian School

23. Philip Anthon Narciso - Dasmarinas II Central School

24. Leigh Pauline Palomares - Philippine Yuh Chiau School

25. Yelena Maria Deleña - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

26. Gabriel Ethan Troy Guanzon - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

27. Merleone Marquez - MSA Whiz Kids Academy

28. Lance Gabriel Sanone - Pinaglabanan Elem. School

29. John Remus Corpuz Calicdan - Mother Goose Special School System

30. Alessandra Basobas - Kalalake Elem. School-Center for Excellence

31. Sean Omar Francisco - Colegio San Agustin-Makati

32. Kashieu Gabrielle Gan - Pace Academy

33. Juan Alfonso Guelas Lobien - Southville International School and Colleges

34. Sophia Cazzandra Corpuz - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation

35. Seth Castillo - Centro Montessori Internationale

36. Mark Jason Sumalinog - Maria Montessori Holy Christian School

37. Reyhan Aldric Uy - St. Jude Catholic School

38. Joshua Mari Velasco - Sto. Cristo Elem. School

39. Felinwright Ninokyle Mesias - Salaman Central Elem. School

40. Kenneth Seco - Philippine Cultural College-Main

41. Christian Benedict Valdespina - Pinaglabanan Elem. School

42. Ayden Kenzie Chan - Uno High School

43. Robert William Ang - Xavier School

44. Zaressiel Adah Estrella - BHC Educational Institution

45. Juliana Elisha Go - Tarlac Living Faith Academy

46. Junky Xavier Go - Philippine Cultural College-Main

47. Ava Samantha Peralta - Shining Light Academy

48. Danielle Maria Mikaella Duran - St. Paul College-Pasig

49. Sean Wayne Mayao - Silangan Elem. School

50. Jarren Permejo - Silangan Elem. School

51. Francine Reyna To - St. Jude Catholic School

52. Kristoff Nathan Consulta - Pinaglabanan Elem. School

53. Alex Gohockaun Goh - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School

54. Nash Adriel Hong - St. Jude Catholic School

55. Mikhos Vinzon Velez - St. John's Institute

56. Charlene Taneo Cruz - Dagupan City National High School

57. Alexis Griff Genovatin - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas

58. Marvey Cabarles - Sen Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School

59. Angelica Charlize Gutierrez - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation

60. John Ericson Ong - Hope Christian High School

61. Alexander Doronila - Taguig Science High School

62. Ralph Uzzxyll Belleza - University of the Philippines High School in Iloilo

63. James Kenneth Valencia - Regional Science High School for Region I

64. Zach Lorenzo Moraleda - Ateneo de Manila University Junior High School

65. Mia Wilhelmina Ang - Philippine Science High School-Main

66. Kim Valerie Co Sy - St Jude Catholic School

67. Michael Jeremy Gomez - Pasig City Science High School

68. Sophia Felicia Leonore Lee - University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi

69. Mariane Shane Gante - San Beda College-Alabang

70. Charlemagne Aldevera III - Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao

71. Kean Railey Chan Huan - Chiang Kai Shek College

72. Eunice Stephanie Ang - Philippine Cultural College-Caloocan

73. Ivan Jay Armario - Ligao National High School

74. Christian Joseph Bunyi - San Beda College-Alabang

75. J Iah Sargado - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas

76. Kelgie Andrew Ong - Ateneo de Manila Senior High School

77. Sam Robertson Pelegrino - Upper Bicutan National High School

78. Patrick Niño Policarpio - Far Eastern University High School-Manila

79. Joshua Clarke Bautista - Makati Science High School

80. Kyle Xander Co - Bethany Christian School

81. Ralph Richard Yanto - Philippine Science High School-Bicol Region

82. Francis Aaron Milano - Dr. Yanga's Colleges

83. Audric Ortiz - Taguig Science High School

84. Bedrich Damasco - Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School

85. Coleen Adrianne Panganiban - Las Piñas City National Science High School

86. Leira Mari Vinarao - Taguig Science High School

87. Jan Ian Greg Gangawan - Ligao National High School

88. Mark Andrei Mallillin - Taguig Science High School

89. Martin Lorenzo Bustos - Mother Goose Special School System

90. Reivienne Jei Laxamana - Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School

91. Paul Niño Rodriguez - Child Development and Guidance Center

92. Marc Andrei Tabadero - Agoo Kiddie Special School

93. Hazel Mae Gadiaza - Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School

94. Nazka Leosala - Taguig Science High School

95. Celine Amanda Montales - Philippine Science High School-Main

96. Marco Eraño Dumale - De La Salle University Manila-Laguna

97. Shan Rencis Fernandez - Iloilo National High School-Special Science Class

98. Solomon Tejada - Dr. Yanga's Colleges

99. Sarah Elisabeth Sion - Immaculate Conception School of Baliuag

100. Marian Nicole Nogoy - Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon

101. Rocelle Andrea Belandres - De La Salle University Integrated School-Manila

102. Macky Emerson Benitez - St. Augustine's School

103. Francis Erluph Cabanting - Manila Science High School

104. Douglas Frederick Guangco - Zamboanga City High School-Main

105. Marcus Pranga - PAREF Westbridge School

106. Jeremiah Daniel Regalario - Signal Village National High School

107. Randolph Tolentino - UCCP Magill Memorial School

108. Jan Neal Isaac Villamin - Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School

– Rappler.com