Philippines captures 189 medals in Singapore math contest
This is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines.
Young Filipino wizards continued their winning streak abroad, this time winning 189 medals at a math competition in Singapore.
The Philippine delegation won 27 gold, 54 silver, and 108 bronze medals, as well as 80 merit awards for a total of 269 awards at the 15th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) held from August 2 to 5 in Singapore, according to the Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines (MTG).
This year's competition drew contestants from 15 countries and territories: Australia, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
The Philippine delegation was headed by Felix Romy Triambulo, schools division superintendent of Zamboanga City, together with team leaders Manuel Kotah, Arvie Ubarro, Myrna Agtarap, and Resicito Navarro.
"Congratulations to our Filipino students for achieving a bountiful harvest of medals this year at IMC. We commend them for their hard work," said Isidro Aguilar, MTG president.
Last year, the Philippines won 27 gold, 53 silver, and 116 bronze medals at the 14th IMC in Singapore.
Recently, Filipino contestants triumphed at the 22nd Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest in Hong Kong, and the 13th Asian Finals of the World Math-Fusion Olympiad, and 10th Global Finals of SPEAK International Competition in Malaysia.
Here's the complete list of medalists from the Philippines at the 15th IMC:
GOLD MEDAL
1. Vincent Benito Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
2. Vregil Anne Skyler Intino - Butuan City SPED Center
3. Gavin David Dilla - Dasmarinas 2 Central School
4. Robert Henrik Uy - St. John's Institute
5. Peter Jacob Lopingco - St. John’s Institute
6. Mike Henry New Lin - Leyte Progressive High School
7. Shaun Lawrence Poh Leung - St Stephen's High School
8. Jaden Nathan Tanking Hernandez - St Stephen's High School
9. Prince Jomarie Araneta - Philippine Academy of Sakya
10. Frances Joy Orense - Tangway Elementary School
11. Adrienne Geraldine Co - Immaculate Conception Academy
12. Karl Emmanuel De Vera - Immaculate Conception School of Baliuag
13. Charlize Gabrielle Mariano - Colegio San Agustin-Biñan
14. Jossh Walter Conquilla - St. Mary's College of Meycauayan
15. Athena Gabrielle Kimwell - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
16. David Yu - St. Jude Catholic School
17. Allainah Jade Pahunang - Comembo Elementary School
18. Justin Sarmiento - Marcelo H. Del Pilar National High School
19. Ronaldvince Yrlwin Aquino - Manila Science High School
20. Dillion Keller Chan - Uno High School
21. Christopher James Yap - St. John’s Institute
22. Jeffrey Jan Jabanes - Pangasinan Universal Institute
23. Mary Grace Espino - Philippine Science High School- Southern Mindanao
24. Sigfred Kerwayne Kwan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School
25. Christian Jozef Dimaunahan - Makati Science High School
26. Daniel Dave Cruz - Pasig City Science High School
27. Ephraim Sales - Senator Renato "Compañero" Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School
SILVER MEDAL
1. Matthew James Villafuerte - Don Bosco Technical Institute
2. Zyrhene Hinosolango - City Central School
3. Paul Anderson Ongchan - Chiang Kai Shek College
4. Amelia Robang - PAREF Woodrose School
5. Ethan Bryan See - Oro Christian Grace School
6. Lee Jaden Lumbreras - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-General Trias
7. Ruzzell Rhyann Ancero - Agusan del Sur Pilot Laboratory School
8. Trevor Achilles Barruga - Maria Montessori Holy Christian School
9. Miguel Justino Ladion - PAREF Springdale School
10. Erik Nathan Estiva - Xavier School-Nuvali
11. Caitlin Lopingco - St. John's Institute
12. Shaun Jacob Cua - Xavier School
13. Mika Antonette Magpantay - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
14. Jared Cobe Ng - Grace Christian College
15. Vinz PJ Rayos - St. Bridget College
16. Kaye Monique Cua - Pangasinan Universal Institute
17. Jose Franco Domingo - Xavier School-Nuvali
18. Audrik Jacob - St. Philomena Academy of Lipa
19. Mark Christian Mendoza - Samar Colleges
20. Zach Levi Pelicano - West City Exceptional Training Center
21. Kate Dominique Siaco - St. Jude Catholic School
22. Chael Matthew Sze - Hope Christian High School
23. Chelsea Kristanna Tan - Davao Christian High School
24. Alessandra Gabrielle Valencia - Immaculate Conception Academy
25. Sil Vennxae Necesito - Salaman Central Elem. School
26. Marc Janzen Real - De Castro Elem. School
27. Emmanuel James Laforteza - Mother Goose Special Schools System
28. Audrey Charlize San Gabriel - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Gen. Trias
29. Keane Mikah Guinto - Soledad Vasquez Montessori (SVM)-Puerto Princesa
30. Alyssa Nichole Insigne - Pinaglabanan Elem. School
31. Angelica Santiago Milan - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation
32. Tyrhone James Tabernilla - Academia de Julia Victoria
33. Ron Chelo Carambas - Morning Star Montessori School-Calamba
34. Aaron Matthew Tan - Philippine Science High School-Main
35. Ralph Justin Sze - St. Jude Catholic School
36. Vivien Shane Lozano - Comembo Elem. School
37. Rovic Cañamo - Xavier School-Nuvali
38. Sean Kendrick Yeo - Pace Academy
39. Christian Jacob Yap - St. John's Institute
40. Lorenzo Garcia - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas
41. Benn Jethro Sia - Kong Hua School
42. Ronniel Vincent Roberto - The Peninsula School
43. Gabriel Adrian Cruz - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science
44. Eugene Dela Cruz - Valenzuela City School of Mathematics and Science
45. Megan Marie Sio - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas
46. Nathan Jeremy Ang - Lourdes School Quezon City
47. David Johann Magpusao - Imus National High School-Main
48. Hans Benedict Gaw Te - Bacolod Tay Tung High School
49. Ivan Yuri De Leon - Pasig City Science High School
50. Julie Irish Villagomez - Senator Renato "Compañero" Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School
51. Gianpaolo Adriel Griño - Manila Science High School
52. Rob Clero Ribaya - Ligao National High School
53. Rochester Joshua Lopez - Regional Science High School for Region 1
54. Charlize Chua Tan - Immaculate Conception Academy
BRONZE MEDAL
1. Allen Tobey Mateo Abrojena - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
2. Jedeiah Timothy Pialago - Divine Light Academy-Molino
3. Stephanie Glaize Batocong - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School
4. Lucas Antoine Aldave - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
5. Liv Abigail Florendo - St. Paul College of Ilocos Sur
6. Jerome Dineros - Agoo Kiddie Special School
7. Jamie Brianne Quinanahan - Ateneo de Iloilo Santa Maria Catholic School
8. Mia Evanna Agustin - Project 6 Elementary School
9. Maize Asher Gan - Pace Academy
10. Jan Herrich Granados - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Cavite
11. Gavin Keion Chua - Philippine Cultural College
12. Joana Nicole Balopenos - Special Education Integrated School for Exceptional Children
13. Audrey Jasmine Campañano - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
14. Liam Grant Florendo - St. Paul College of Ilocos Sur
15. Aldrich Johan Kimwell - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
16. Yelena Beatriz Ledesma - Our Lady of the Holy Rosary School-Tanza
17. Maxene Gabrielle Tano - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
18. Vonn Rydel Buenviaje - Marist School
19. Maricier Vily Carambas - Morning Star Montessori School-Calamba
20. Joelliane Elishah Diaz - Lanao Chung Hua School
21. Audrey Dawn Evangelista - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
22. Elizabeth Joanne King - Bethany Christian School
23. Philip Anthon Narciso - Dasmarinas II Central School
24. Leigh Pauline Palomares - Philippine Yuh Chiau School
25. Yelena Maria Deleña - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
26. Gabriel Ethan Troy Guanzon - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
27. Merleone Marquez - MSA Whiz Kids Academy
28. Lance Gabriel Sanone - Pinaglabanan Elem. School
29. John Remus Corpuz Calicdan - Mother Goose Special School System
30. Alessandra Basobas - Kalalake Elem. School-Center for Excellence
31. Sean Omar Francisco - Colegio San Agustin-Makati
32. Kashieu Gabrielle Gan - Pace Academy
33. Juan Alfonso Guelas Lobien - Southville International School and Colleges
34. Sophia Cazzandra Corpuz - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation
35. Seth Castillo - Centro Montessori Internationale
36. Mark Jason Sumalinog - Maria Montessori Holy Christian School
37. Reyhan Aldric Uy - St. Jude Catholic School
38. Joshua Mari Velasco - Sto. Cristo Elem. School
39. Felinwright Ninokyle Mesias - Salaman Central Elem. School
40. Kenneth Seco - Philippine Cultural College-Main
41. Christian Benedict Valdespina - Pinaglabanan Elem. School
42. Ayden Kenzie Chan - Uno High School
43. Robert William Ang - Xavier School
44. Zaressiel Adah Estrella - BHC Educational Institution
45. Juliana Elisha Go - Tarlac Living Faith Academy
46. Junky Xavier Go - Philippine Cultural College-Main
47. Ava Samantha Peralta - Shining Light Academy
48. Danielle Maria Mikaella Duran - St. Paul College-Pasig
49. Sean Wayne Mayao - Silangan Elem. School
50. Jarren Permejo - Silangan Elem. School
51. Francine Reyna To - St. Jude Catholic School
52. Kristoff Nathan Consulta - Pinaglabanan Elem. School
53. Alex Gohockaun Goh - De La Salle Santiago Zobel School
54. Nash Adriel Hong - St. Jude Catholic School
55. Mikhos Vinzon Velez - St. John's Institute
56. Charlene Taneo Cruz - Dagupan City National High School
57. Alexis Griff Genovatin - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas
58. Marvey Cabarles - Sen Renato Compañero Cayetano Memorial Science and Technology High School
59. Angelica Charlize Gutierrez - Jesus Is Lord Colleges Foundation
60. John Ericson Ong - Hope Christian High School
61. Alexander Doronila - Taguig Science High School
62. Ralph Uzzxyll Belleza - University of the Philippines High School in Iloilo
63. James Kenneth Valencia - Regional Science High School for Region I
64. Zach Lorenzo Moraleda - Ateneo de Manila University Junior High School
65. Mia Wilhelmina Ang - Philippine Science High School-Main
66. Kim Valerie Co Sy - St Jude Catholic School
67. Michael Jeremy Gomez - Pasig City Science High School
68. Sophia Felicia Leonore Lee - University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi
69. Mariane Shane Gante - San Beda College-Alabang
70. Charlemagne Aldevera III - Philippine Science High School-Southern Mindanao
71. Kean Railey Chan Huan - Chiang Kai Shek College
72. Eunice Stephanie Ang - Philippine Cultural College-Caloocan
73. Ivan Jay Armario - Ligao National High School
74. Christian Joseph Bunyi - San Beda College-Alabang
75. J Iah Sargado - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas
76. Kelgie Andrew Ong - Ateneo de Manila Senior High School
77. Sam Robertson Pelegrino - Upper Bicutan National High School
78. Patrick Niño Policarpio - Far Eastern University High School-Manila
79. Joshua Clarke Bautista - Makati Science High School
80. Kyle Xander Co - Bethany Christian School
81. Ralph Richard Yanto - Philippine Science High School-Bicol Region
82. Francis Aaron Milano - Dr. Yanga's Colleges
83. Audric Ortiz - Taguig Science High School
84. Bedrich Damasco - Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School
85. Coleen Adrianne Panganiban - Las Piñas City National Science High School
86. Leira Mari Vinarao - Taguig Science High School
87. Jan Ian Greg Gangawan - Ligao National High School
88. Mark Andrei Mallillin - Taguig Science High School
89. Martin Lorenzo Bustos - Mother Goose Special School System
90. Reivienne Jei Laxamana - Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School
91. Paul Niño Rodriguez - Child Development and Guidance Center
92. Marc Andrei Tabadero - Agoo Kiddie Special School
93. Hazel Mae Gadiaza - Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School
94. Nazka Leosala - Taguig Science High School
95. Celine Amanda Montales - Philippine Science High School-Main
96. Marco Eraño Dumale - De La Salle University Manila-Laguna
97. Shan Rencis Fernandez - Iloilo National High School-Special Science Class
98. Solomon Tejada - Dr. Yanga's Colleges
99. Sarah Elisabeth Sion - Immaculate Conception School of Baliuag
100. Marian Nicole Nogoy - Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon
101. Rocelle Andrea Belandres - De La Salle University Integrated School-Manila
102. Macky Emerson Benitez - St. Augustine's School
103. Francis Erluph Cabanting - Manila Science High School
104. Douglas Frederick Guangco - Zamboanga City High School-Main
105. Marcus Pranga - PAREF Westbridge School
106. Jeremiah Daniel Regalario - Signal Village National High School
107. Randolph Tolentino - UCCP Magill Memorial School
108. Jan Neal Isaac Villamin - Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School
– Rappler.com