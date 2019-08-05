Congratulations to all the passers!

Published 5:33 PM, August 05, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 163 out of 259 passed the Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila, Cagayan De Oro and Tacloban this August 2019.

The members of the Board of Real Estate Service who gave the licensure examination were Ofelia C. Binag, Chairman; Rafael M. Fajardo, Jose Arnold M. Tan andPilar M. Torres-Banaag (inhibited), Members.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2019 Real Estate Appraiser Licensure Examination are the following:

RANK NAME SCHOOL RATING (%)

1 JOHN ALEX MAGNO OLIVER XAVIER UNIVERSITY 86.50 2 RUTH RAMULTE CABANGANGAN SAINT PAUL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES - PALO 86.00 3 RIKKIA EVE FULGUERINAS BAGUIO XAVIER UNIVERSITY 85.00 NICHOLO RODRIGO LIBUNAO FRANCISCO TRINITY UNIVERSITY OF ASIA (TRINITY-QC) 85.00 4 EDGAR ALLAN JAVELLANA AGATON LYCEUM OF ALABANG (for. NCST) 84.50 GABRIEL KENT POLLENTES REYES XAVIER UNIVERSITY 84.50 ROBERT MENDOZA RODRIGUEZ TRINITY UNIVERSITY OF ASIA (TRINITY-QC) 84.50 5 DOMILISA ABELLA ABUNDA SAINT PAUL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES - PALO 84.00 MANILYN ROSE OLOFERNES ARENGO UNIVERSITY OF SAN CARLOS 84.00 MICO SELOSA BALAGTAS NEW ERA UNIVERSITY 84.00 RIZZA LOPEZ VASQUEZ NEW ERA UNIVERSITY 84.00 6 FRITZIE ESTOYA MAAÑO SAINT PAUL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES - PALO 83.50 MA CRISTINA DOLOR VENTUCILLO GARDNER COLL. DILIMAN, INC(FOR INFORMATICS COLL. QC,INC-ED.) 83.50 JOVELLE LAZARO VILLA NEW ERA UNIVERSITY 83.50 RO-AN HONEY POTENCIANDO YU XAVIER UNIVERSITY 83.50 7 FAITH TECSON PENASO XAVIER UNIVERSITY 83.00 8 BIANCA MARIE MALATAMBAN DESTRIZA SAINT PAUL SCHOOL OF PROFESSIONAL STUDIES - PALO 82.50 FARIDAH MAE DIVINAGRACIA GARCIA XAVIER UNIVERSITY 82.50 DIVI MESHA TSURUOKA ROMERO XAVIER UNIVERSITY 82.50 RIA RICHEDITH FAJARDO SABIO XAVIER UNIVERSITY 82.50 9 JOSEPH CARE BUTAO CABALTERA SOUTHWAY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY 82.00 MICHAEL SEGUNDO FRIANEZA LYCEUM OF ALABANG (for. NCST) 82.00 EMMANUEL DONATO PABLO TRINITY UNIVERSITY OF ASIA (TRINITY-QC) 82.00 DIANA JOY ACUÑA RIBOROSO TRINITY UNIVERSITY OF ASIA (TRINITY-QC) 82.00 JESSA ANTONETTE VIOLA SABELLA XAVIER UNIVERSITY 82.00 10 MARY JOY MONTENEGRO BOLASO XAVIER UNIVERSITY 81.50 PHOEBE NICOLE TAN CHAN XAVIER UNIVERSITY 81.50 CARMINA LAPUZ DELA MERCED NEW ERA UNIVERSITY 81.50 ALLAN SANTOS MARQUEZ SYSTEMS PLUS COLLEGE FOUNDATION,INC-ANGELES CITY(SPCCF) 81.50 PERCY ALLAINE ENDRIGA MEDICO SOUTHWAY COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY 81.50 CRISTINA BORROMEO PALMARES TRINITY UNIVERSITY OF ASIA (TRINITY-QC) 81.50 MARTIN CARL CARRILLO SANTIAGO XAVIER UNIVERSITY 81.50 JOALYN DAPROSA YMAS ABE INTERNATIONAL COLL OF BUSINESS & ECONOMICS-CAINTA 81.50

Below is the full list of passers:

Rea0819 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in two working days after the said examination.

From August 7 to August 8, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng;

Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag);

2 sets of documentary stamps; and

1 piece short brown envelope

All registrants are likewise required to submit an original copy of Surety Bond for 3 years (with certificate of good standing from the Insurance Commission), minimum amount of which is P 20,000.00, with the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) as Obligee.

For government employees, no Surety Bond is required, but instead, submission of a notarized original Certificate of Employment showing that such appraiser license is an eligibility requirement of his/her employment from their respective offices.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com