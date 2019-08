The 94-member Philippine team raked in medals at the 3rd International Junior Math Olympiad and the 1st Vanda Science Global Finals in Malaysia

Published 1:36 PM, August 07, 2019

This is a press release from the Asian MathSci League, Inc.

Talented Filipino kids bagged multiple individual and team awards in the 3rd International Junior Math Olympiad (IJMO) and the 1st Vanda Science Global Finals organized by the International Scholastic Trust (IST) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Philippine Team composed of 94 students from Grades 1 to 12 dominated the Vanda Science individual round, emerging as the top-ranked team in medals. The team won 17 gold, 14 silver, 19 bronze medals, and 17 honorable mention awards.

The team placed third over-all in IJMO with 5 gold, 15 silver, 12 bronze medals, and 5 honorable mention awards.

The competitions drew 1,100 contestants from 21 countries that included Bulgaria, Cambodia, China, India, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, the United States, and host country Malaysia.

IST founder Henry Ong said that these two competitions are aimed at developing students’ abilities to solve challenging problems in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, thus adopting the theme STEAM AHEAD.

The President’s Award for Excellence in STEAM (PAExS) was given to students who won a gold medal in both IJMO and Vanda Science.

Four out of 8 PAExS winners were from the Philippines:

Claire Mitzi Acosta (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Kristner Sheyn Saludo (Grade 5, Southville International School and Colleges)

Jerome Austin Te (Grade 5, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Shawn Darren Chua (Grade 9, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

The 4 displayed their prowess in solving challenging mathematical problems and analyzing various scientific concepts. Aside from the PAExS Gold Medal, they each received $100 and a full scholarship to the Young Achievers Leadership Academy (YALA) to be held in Singapore in December.

The contestants and mentors received a morale boost from Philippine Consul General in Kuala Lumpur and Chief of Mission Raly L. Tejada, who was at the awarding ceremony at Wisma Hua Zhong, Selangor.

The participation of the Philippine contingent to these competitions was made possible by the Asian MathSci League, Inc (AMSLI), headed by Rechilda P. Villame, president; Ruthela P. Payawal, Science Lead Mentor; Kurt Byron Ang, Delegation Head; and Anna Patricia Miravite (Deputy Delegation Head).

Here is the complete list of winners:

3rd International Junior Math Olympiad (IJMO)

Gold Medalists

Ryan Theodore Cabigon (Grade 2, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo De Cebu)

Ellison Matthew Ang (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Claire Mitzi Acosta (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Matthew Andrei Go (Grade 4, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo De Cebu)

Trevor Jordan Byrd (Grade 4, Santiago Elementary School)

Jerome Austin Te (Grade 5, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Reuben Joseph Felix (Grade 5, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Kristner Sheyn Saludo (Grade 5, Southville International School and Colleges)

Erich Paredes (Grade 7, Chinese International School Manila)

Joonhee Han (Grade 7, Chinese International School Manila)

Daphne Lauren Bernardo (Grade 8, St Jude Catholic School)

Jose Maria Bernardo II (Grade 9, Ateneo De Manila Junior High School)

Shawn Darren Chua (Grade 9, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Enrico Rolando Martinez (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Eion Nikolai Chua (Grade 10, International School Manila)

Silver Medalists

Audrey Christen Tan (Grade 3, St Jude Catholic School)

Aeacus Charles Mendoza (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Angela Clare Tan (Grade 3, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Annika Angeline Browne (Grade 3, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Harry Gerard Perez (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Norton Fumera II (Grade 4, Emmanuel Christian School)

Justine Aaron Co (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Jia Ruth Lauren Condino (Grade 4, Integrated Montessori Center Taguig)

Nathan Gabriel Neria (Grade 5, Grace Christian College)

Kashieu Gabrielle Gan (Grade 5, Pace Academy)

Casey Lauren Bernardo (Grade 6, St. Jude Catholic School)

Julianne Ycel Kaw (Grade 7, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Alex Anthony Andal (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Wesley Gavin Palomar (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Brian Dominic Dela Cruz (Grade 10, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School)

Bronze Medalists

Andrew Lorenz Cabigon (Grade 3, Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu)

Kaiser Travis Chan (Grade 3, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Heidrique Kristof Sumogba (Grade 4, Falcon School)

Jayce Preston Wong (Grade 5, St Jude Catholic School)

Hannah Angela Tablizo (Grade 5, Doña Pilar C. Gonzaga Elementary School)

Alexander Manuel (Grade 6, Xavier School – San Juan)

David Addison Calimlim (Grade 7, De La Salle University - Laguna Campus)

Eirah Mehriell Ang (Grade 8, St Jude Catholic School)

John Patrick Santelices (Grade 8, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Lyonel Justin Ching (Grade 9, Xavier School – San Juan)

Seth Marchen Trompeta (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Arthur Caleb Co (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon Campus)

1st Vanda Science Global Finals (Individual)

Gold Medalists

Madeleine Sy (Grade 3, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Claire Mitzi Acosta (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Kristofer Caleb Casupang (Grade 4, PWU-JASMS)

Justine Aaron Co (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Jia Ruth Lauren Condino (Grade 4, Integrated Montessori Center Taguig)

Bernice Marie Buaquena (Grade 5, San Beda College Alabang)

Kristner Sheyn Saludo (Grade 5, Southville International School and Colleges)

Jerome Austin Te (Grade 5, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Casey Lauren Bernardo (Grade 6, St. Jude Catholic School)

Samantha Fae Cabigon (Grade 6, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Arielle Victoria Encarnacion (Grade 6, Our Lady of Caysasay Academy)

Angela Santelices (Grade 6, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

David Addison Calimlim (Grade 7, De La Salle University-Laguna Campus)

Lorenz Neil Burgos (Grade 8, APEC School of Lipa)

David Lorenzo Lim (Grade 8, International School Manila)

Shawn Darren Chua (Grade 9, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Seth Marchen Trompeta (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Silver Medalists

Harry Gerard Perez (Grade 3, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Ellison Matthew Ang (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Marco Angelo Cabigas (Grade 4, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Yelena Maria Delena (Grade 4, Colegio San Agustin – Makati)

Reuben Joseph Felix (Grade 5, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Zachary Thomas Pua (Grade 5, St Jude Catholic School)

Alisha Denise Calimlim (Grade 5, De La Salle University Manila-Laguna Campus)

Julian Miles Panerio (Grade 5, Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School)

Alexander Manuel (Grade 6, Xavier School, San Juan)

Enrique Luis Arbatin (Grade 7, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Eirah Mehriell Ang (Grade 8, St Jude Catholic School)

Jose Maria Bernardo II (Grade 9, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School)

Enrico Rolando Martinez (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Wesley Gavin Palomar (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Bronze Medalists

Angela Clare Tan (Grade 3, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Audrey Christen Tan (Grade 3, St Jude Catholic School)

Andrew Lorenz Cabigon (Grade 3, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Josh Sebastian Ang (Grade 4, St Jude Catholic School)

Benicio Anton Palang (Grade 4, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Joshua Caleb Gulayan (Grade 5, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Samantha Nicole Sombrito (Grade 5, School of St. Anthony)

Ben Matthew Aguirre (Grade 5, Minds that Matter)

Sean Derrick Chen (Grade 5, Chiang Kai Shek College)

Sergei Matteo So (Grade 6, Grade Christian College)

Carl Axel Bunquin (Grade 7, Lipa Academy for Math and Science)

Julianne Ycel Kaw (Grade 7, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Alex Anthony Andal (Grade 7, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Eliann Joell Atienza (Grade 8, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Matthew Dalangin (Grade 8, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Lyonel Justin Ching (Grade 9, Xavier School-San Juan)

Arthur Caleb Co (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon Campus)

Julian Raymund Duran (Grade 9, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Crisando Allen Lazo (Grade 11, Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School)

1st Vanda Science Global Finals (Team)

Gold Awardees

Lerienne Brielle Lim (Grade 3, Middle Primary Division, St. Jude Catholic School)

Madeleine Sy (Grade 3, Middle Primary Division, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Benicio Anton Palang (Grade 4, Middle Primary Division, Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu)

Jerome Austin Te (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, Jubilee Christian Academy)

Sophia Rane Crudo (Grade 7, Lower Secondary Division, Colegio San Agustin-Biñan)

Kathleen Bienee Dimaculangan (Grade 8, Lower Secondary Division, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

David Lorenzo Lim (Grade 8, Lower Secondary Division, International School Manila)

Shawn Darren Chua (Grade 9, Upper Secondary Division, MGC New Life Christian Academy)

Eion Nikolai Chua (Grade 10, Upper Secondary Division, International School Manila)

Silver Awardees

Ellison Matthew Ang (Grade 4, Middle Primary Division, St Jude Catholic School)

Jia Ruth Condino (Grade 4, Middle Primary Division, Integrated Montessori Center Taguig)

Heidrique Kristof Sumogba (Grade 4, Middle Primary Division, Falcon School)

Joshua Caleb Gulayan (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Julian Miles Panerio (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, Ateneo de Iloilo-Santa Maria Catholic School)

Alexander Manuel (Grade 6, Upper Primary Division, Xavier School-San Juan)

Matthew Dalangin (Grade 8, Lower Secondary Division, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Jose Maria Bernardo II (Grade 9, Upper Secondary Division, Ateneo de Manila Junior High School)

Dominic Villegas (Grade 9, Upper Secondary Division, Saint Joseph School – Naga City)

Bronze Awardees

Harry Gerard Perez (Grade 3, Middle Primary Division, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Angela Clare Tan (Grade 3, Middle Primary Division, Tarlac Living Faith Academy)

Audrey Christen Tan (Grade 3, Middle Primary Division, St Jude Catholic School)

Marco Angelo Cabigas (Grade 4, Middle Primary Division, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Matthew Andrei Go (Grade 4, Middle Primary Division, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu)

Alyana Almirol (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, Falcon School)

Zxyllian Baqueriza (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, SPED-ISEC)

Reuben Joseph Felix (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Sean Omar Francisco (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, Colegio San Agustin-Makati)

Zachary Thomas Pua (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, St Jude Catholic School)

Kristner Sheyn Saludo (Grade 5, Upper Primary Division, Southville International School and Colleges)

Jon Alexander Lauricio (Grade 7, Lower Secondary Division, School of St Anthony QC)

Julianne Ycel Kaw Grade 7, Lower Secondary Division, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Eliann Joell Atienza (Grade 8, Lower Secondary Division, De La Salle Lipa Integrated School)

Eirah Mehriell Ang (Grade 8, Lower Secondary Division, St Jude Catholic School)

Arthur Caleb Co (Grade 9, Upper Secondary Division, Philippine Science High School-Central Luzon Campus)

Seth Marchen Trompeta, (Grade 9, Upper Secondary Division, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Wesley Gavin Palomar (Grade 9, Upper Secondary Division, Philippine Science High School-Main Campus)

Crisando Allen Lazo (Grade 11, Upper Secondary Division, Santa Rosa Science and Technology High School)

– Rappler.com