PRESS RELEASE: PRC announces that 3,097 out of 4,455 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy

Published 6:13 PM, August 07, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 3,097 out of 4,455 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this August 2019.

The members of the Board of Pharmacy who gave the licensure examination were Dr. Mildred B. Oliveros, Officer-In-Charge; Ms. Adelina C. Royo and Mr. Anthony Aldrin C. Santiago, Members.

The results were released in 3 working days after the last day of examination.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2019 Pharmacist Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Phar0819 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

From August 20 to August 30, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com