PRESS RELEASE: The Philippine team wins a total of 35 awards at the 2019 South Africa International Mathematics Competition

Published 1:39 PM, August 08, 2019

The Philippine team with their medals and trophies at the 2019 South Africa International Mathematics Competition (SAIMC) awarding ceremony held at the Durban City Hall in South Africa. Photo by MTG

This is a press release from the Mathematics Trainers' Guild Philippines.

Filipino elementary and high school students triumphed again abroad, bringing home 35 awards from a math competition in South Africa.

The 26-member Philippine team competed with contestants from 27 other countries and regions at the 2019 South Africa International Mathematics Competition (SAIMC) held from August 1 to 7 in Durban City.

They won 1 gold, 5 silver, and 15 bronze medals; 5 merit awards in the individual competitions; and 2 first runners-up and 7 second runners-up trophies in the team and group contests for a total haul of 35 awards, according to the Mathematics Trainers Guild-Philippines (MTG).

Gold medal winner Filbert Ephraim Wu, 13, of Victory Christian International School said he was very happy with the result.

“The contest is known as one of the most challenging high school math competitions. I knew that it was beyond my current math skills. MTG’s trust and my brother’s support convinced me to take the challenge. I never really expected to win or even just aim for a gold medal in this competition. I am beyond grateful for this unexpected sole gold medal award that I won for the Philippines,” the young Taguig resident said.

Accompanying the Philippine delegation were Science Undersecretary for Regional Operations Brenda Nazareth-Manzano, Pasig City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Dominico Idanan, and MTG officers Dr Simon Chua, Dr Isidro Aguilar, Robert Degolacion, Minerva Bianca Avecilla, Joel Edward Cardinal, Aldwin Sahirul, and Renard Eric Chua.

Here’s the complete list of individual awardees and their awards in the team and group contests:

GOLD MEDAL

1. Filbert Ephraim Wu - Victory Christian International School (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

SILVER MEDAL

1. Mohammad Nur Casib - My Precious Learning Center (2nd runner-up, team contest)

2. Neo Angelo Gatlabayan - British School Manila (2nd runner-up, team contest)

3. Adrian Guanson Soriaga - St Jude Catholic School (2nd runner-up, group contest)

4. Luke Sebastian Sy - Grace Christian College (2nd runner-up, team contest)

5. Raphael Adrian Galang - Manila Science High School (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

BRONZE MEDAL

1. Ervin Joshua Bautista - Southville International Schools and Colleges (2nd runner-up, team contest)

2. Tracy Lauren Lei - St Jude Catholic School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

3. Miguel Cayetano - Tuguegarao West Elementary School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

4. Gadriel Symone Dalangin - Stonyhurst Southville International School-Malarayat (2nd runner-up, group contest)

5. Anika Gayle Tan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

6. Patric Xamwell Legaspi - Vel Maris School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

7. Andrei Lenard Chan - Zamboanga Chong Hua High School (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

8. Keean Nathaniel Tang - UNO High School (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

9. Matthew Eugene Chua - British School Manila (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

10. Lance Chrysler De Jesus - Caloocan National Science and Technology High School (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

11. James Martin Young - Philippine Science High School-Western Visayas (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

12. Enzo Rafael Chan - Bayanihan Institute (2nd runner-up, team contest)

13. Cassidy Kyler Tan - Davao Christian High School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

14. Sean Matthew Tan - Jubilee Christian Academy (2nd runner-up, team contest)

15. Kristen Steffi Teh - Grace Christian College (2nd runner-up, team contest)

MERIT AWARD

1. Muhammad-Farouk Tan II - Silangan Elementary School (2nd runner-up, group contest)

2. Casey Lauren Bernardo - St Jude Catholic School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

3. Franze Micah Castañeda - St Jude Catholic School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

4. Francis Rafael Flor - Silangan Elementary School (2nd runner-up, team contest)

5. Noel Stephen Dequito - Xavier School-Nuvali (1st runner-up, team contest; 2nd runner-up, group contest)

More than 500 participants joined this year from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Cyprus, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Philippines, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

The new achievement follows the recent wins of Filipino students at the 22nd Po Leung Kuk Primary Mathematics World Contest in Hong Kong, 13th Asian Finals of the World Math-Fusion Olympiad (WMO) and 10th Global Finals of SPEAK International Competition in Malaysia, and the 15th International Mathematics Contest (IMC) in Singapore.

The Philippine delegation arrived on Wednesday, August 7, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport. – Rappler.com