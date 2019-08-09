PRESS RELEASE: With so many talented youths competing together, the Philippine team is a force to be reckoned with

Published 9:08 PM, August 09, 2019

GOLD. Chloe Joy Nery bags gold at the 8th annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition. Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Arts Philippines

This is a press release from the Dance Theatre Arts Philippines.

The Philippines made its way again into the spotlight at the 8th annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition, held at Y Theatre in Chai Wan, Hong Kong, last July 24. The Filipino participants from the ballet school Dance Theatre Arts are comprised of young talented dancers who are passionate to take home the honor and glory in winning the event.

With participants as young as 7 to 16 years old, the Filipino squad competed with a brave heart to make the nation proud, coupled with their enthusiasm, talent, and passion for dance, creating an unstoppable formula for victory as they entered the competition.

Mhaira Franchezca Escalante bagged the Best Performer award for the Junior Classical Ballet Solo Category Ages 7 to 9. Overall, the squad won 20 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

Four of the participants were recipients of the following scholarship grants:

Scholarship at Dance Masters International, Auckland, New Zealand

Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

Scholarship at the Rambert School, London, UK

Mary Rose Valderrama

Ma. Venezia Arguelles

Scholarship in Ballet West, Scotland

Benedick L. Santiago

Here is the complete list of winners:

Gold Medalists Solo Jazz ages 7 to 9

Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito

Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier

Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

Gold Medalists Solo Jazz ages 10 to 12

Mary Jasteen Tolentino

Ameerah Chrischel Cosio

Gold Medalist Solo Junior Contemporary ages 13 to 15

Ma. Venezia Arguelles

Gold Medalist Solo Senior Contemporary ages 16 to 19

Mary Rose Valderrama

Gold Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9

Mhaira Franchezca Escalante

Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito

Chloe Joy Nery

Gold Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12

Ysabel Ruth Unay

Mary Jhasteen Tolentino

Ameerah Crischel Cosio

Noreen Niduelan

Gold Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 13 to 15

Ma. Venezia Arguelles

Gold Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 16 to 19

Mary Rose Valderrama

Gold Medalists Classical Ensemble ages 7 to 9

Hakuna Matata (and candidate for Best Junior Performer) – Alma Sampa, Shirou Wang, Aurora Aine Po, Princess Danielle Devera, Anya Katrin Barredo, Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Alissa Yamada, Betina Karmin Loy, Olivia Gabrielle Manapat, and Ceana Analeigh Armamento

Flower Festival (Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito, Chloe Joy Nery, Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier, Jamela Beatriz Napao, Chloe Chen, Heart Tiffany Lechuga, Shiori K. Ishikawa, and Elia Klaire. C. Dimapilis)

Gold Medalists Classical Ensemble ages 10 to 12

Valse (Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito, Herbie Amber ArboBobier, Beata Maxine Loy, Ysabel Ruth Unay, JamelaBeatriz Napao, Tracy Xuchen Tan, Chloe Chen, and Tanya Caroline Escurel)

Sylphides (Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Noreen Angela Niduelan, Ameerah Chrischel Cosio, Ciel Johann Magsayo, and Mary Jasteen Tolentino)

Silver Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12

Beata Maxine Loy

Silver Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9

Jamela Beatriz L. Napao

Heart Tiffany Lechuga

Shiori K. Ishikawa

Chloe Chen

Elia Klaire C. Dimapilis

Silver Medalists Jazz Ensemble ages 10 to 12

Rays of Hope ( Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Ysabel Ruth Unay , Tanya Caroline Escurel , Tracy Xuchen Tan, Noreen Angela Niduelan , Ameerah Chrischel Cosio , Ciel Johann Magsayo , and Mary Jasteen Tolentino )

Bronze Medalists Solo Jazz ages 10 to 12

Ciel Johann Magsayo

Bronze Medalist Solo Jazz ages 7 to 9

Alma Sampa

Bronze Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9

Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier

Anya Katrin Barredo

Alma Sampa

Ceana Analeigh Armamento

Aurora Aine Po

Olivia Gabrielle I. Manapat

Alissa Yamada

Princess Danielle G. Devera

Bronze Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12

Tracey Xuchen Tan

Ciel Johann Magsayo

Tanya Caroline Escurel

Antoinella Christelle Armamento

Each performer impressed the judges as well as the audience with their outstanding performances with their own unique forms and movements.

DANCE. Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito wins a gold medal at the 8th annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition, held at Y Theatre in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Arts Philippines

The young dancers showed their versatility in performing different techniques, with individual youths performing in numerous categories.

During ensemble performances, they also showed notable coordination and collaboration. The dancers showed their uniqueness and distinct mastery of their piece in the solo performances. These performances highlight many characteristics of Filipinos such as the willingness to work in unity and passion for one's craft.

PASSION. Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito and Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier win gold medals with their performance at the 8th annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition, held at Y Theatre in Chai Wan, Hong Kong. Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Arts Philippines

With so many talented youths competing together, the Philippine team is a force to be reckoned with.

These young Filipino dancers have taken home from the event a variety of awards and prizes from a variety of categories, making the nation truly proud. – Rappler.com