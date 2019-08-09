Young PH dancers bag awards at HK ballet competition
This is a press release from the Dance Theatre Arts Philippines.
The Philippines made its way again into the spotlight at the 8th annual Hong Kong Challenge Cup Dance Competition, held at Y Theatre in Chai Wan, Hong Kong, last July 24. The Filipino participants from the ballet school Dance Theatre Arts are comprised of young talented dancers who are passionate to take home the honor and glory in winning the event.
With participants as young as 7 to 16 years old, the Filipino squad competed with a brave heart to make the nation proud, coupled with their enthusiasm, talent, and passion for dance, creating an unstoppable formula for victory as they entered the competition.
Mhaira Franchezca Escalante bagged the Best Performer award for the Junior Classical Ballet Solo Category Ages 7 to 9. Overall, the squad won 20 gold, 7 silver, and 14 bronze medals.
Four of the participants were recipients of the following scholarship grants:
Scholarship at Dance Masters International, Auckland, New Zealand
- Mhaira Franchezca Escalante
Scholarship at the Rambert School, London, UK
- Mary Rose Valderrama
- Ma. Venezia Arguelles
Scholarship in Ballet West, Scotland
- Benedick L. Santiago
Here is the complete list of winners:
Gold Medalists Solo Jazz ages 7 to 9
- Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito
- Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier
- Mhaira Franchezca Escalante
Gold Medalists Solo Jazz ages 10 to 12
- Mary Jasteen Tolentino
- Ameerah Chrischel Cosio
Gold Medalist Solo Junior Contemporary ages 13 to 15
- Ma. Venezia Arguelles
Gold Medalist Solo Senior Contemporary ages 16 to 19
- Mary Rose Valderrama
Gold Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9
- Mhaira Franchezca Escalante
- Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito
- Chloe Joy Nery
Gold Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12
- Ysabel Ruth Unay
- Mary Jhasteen Tolentino
- Ameerah Crischel Cosio
- Noreen Niduelan
Gold Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 13 to 15
- Ma. Venezia Arguelles
Gold Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 16 to 19
- Mary Rose Valderrama
Gold Medalists Classical Ensemble ages 7 to 9
- Hakuna Matata (and candidate for Best Junior Performer) – Alma Sampa, Shirou Wang, Aurora Aine Po, Princess Danielle Devera, Anya Katrin Barredo, Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Alissa Yamada, Betina Karmin Loy, Olivia Gabrielle Manapat, and Ceana Analeigh Armamento
- Flower Festival (Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito, Chloe Joy Nery, Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier, Jamela Beatriz Napao, Chloe Chen, Heart Tiffany Lechuga, Shiori K. Ishikawa, and Elia Klaire. C. Dimapilis)
Gold Medalists Classical Ensemble ages 10 to 12
- Valse (Sophia Marie Lily A. Lucito, Herbie Amber ArboBobier, Beata Maxine Loy, Ysabel Ruth Unay, JamelaBeatriz Napao, Tracy Xuchen Tan, Chloe Chen, and Tanya Caroline Escurel)
- Sylphides (Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, Noreen Angela Niduelan, Ameerah Chrischel Cosio, Ciel Johann Magsayo, and Mary Jasteen Tolentino)
Silver Medalist Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12
- Beata Maxine Loy
Silver Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9
- Jamela Beatriz L. Napao
- Heart Tiffany Lechuga
- Shiori K. Ishikawa
- Chloe Chen
- Elia Klaire C. Dimapilis
Silver Medalists Jazz Ensemble ages 10 to 12
- Rays of Hope (Mhaira Franchezca Escalante, YsabelRuth Unay, Tanya Caroline Escurel, Tracy Xuchen Tan, Noreen Angela Niduelan, Ameerah Chrischel Cosio, CielJohann Magsayo, and Mary Jasteen Tolentino)
Bronze Medalists Solo Jazz ages 10 to 12
- Ciel Johann Magsayo
Bronze Medalist Solo Jazz ages 7 to 9
- Alma Sampa
Bronze Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 7 to 9
- Herbie Amber Arbo Bobier
- Anya Katrin Barredo
- Alma Sampa
- Ceana Analeigh Armamento
- Aurora Aine Po
- Olivia Gabrielle I. Manapat
- Alissa Yamada
- Princess Danielle G. Devera
Bronze Medalists Solo Classical Ballet ages 10 to 12
- Tracey Xuchen Tan
- Ciel Johann Magsayo
- Tanya Caroline Escurel
- Antoinella Christelle Armamento
Each performer impressed the judges as well as the audience with their outstanding performances with their own unique forms and movements.
The young dancers showed their versatility in performing different techniques, with individual youths performing in numerous categories.
During ensemble performances, they also showed notable coordination and collaboration. The dancers showed their uniqueness and distinct mastery of their piece in the solo performances. These performances highlight many characteristics of Filipinos such as the willingness to work in unity and passion for one's craft.
With so many talented youths competing together, the Philippine team is a force to be reckoned with.
These young Filipino dancers have taken home from the event a variety of awards and prizes from a variety of categories, making the nation truly proud. – Rappler.com