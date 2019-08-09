Congratulations to all passers!

Published 5:58 PM, August 09, 2019

This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 310 out of 375 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this August 2019.

The members of the Board of Mining Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Cornelio Q. Casido, Chairman; Rufino B. Bomasang and Augusto C. Villaluna, Members.

The top performing schools in the August 2019 Mining Engineer Licensure

Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:

The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the

August 2019 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the list of full passers:

August 2019 Mining Engineer Licensure Exam by Rappler on Scribd

From August 19 to August 20, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional

Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal

notice of admission (for identification only)

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)

2 sets of documentary stamps

1 piece short brown envelope

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination as well as the previous ones who have not taken their Oath of Professional will be announced later. – Rappler.com