RESULTS: August 2019 Mining Engineer licensure examination
This is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 310 out of 375 passed the Mining Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Mining Engineering in Manila, Baguio, Cebu and Davao this August 2019.
The members of the Board of Mining Engineering who gave the licensure examination are Cornelio Q. Casido, Chairman; Rufino B. Bomasang and Augusto C. Villaluna, Members.
The top performing schools in the August 2019 Mining Engineer Licensure
Examination as per Commission Resolution No. 2017-1058(C) series of 2017:
The successful examinees who garnered the ten (10) highest places in the
August 2019 Mining Engineer Licensure Examination are the following:
Below is the list of full passers:
From August 19 to August 20, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional
Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration. Those who will register are required to bring the following:
- downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal
- notice of admission (for identification only)
- 2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag)
- 2 sets of documentary stamps
- 1 piece short brown envelope
Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.
The oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination as well as the previous ones who have not taken their Oath of Professional will be announced later. – Rappler.com