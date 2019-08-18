PRESS RELEASE: Original copies of the endorsed nominations and supporting documents must be submitted not later than July 31, 2020

Published 11:10 PM, August 18, 2019

This is a press release from the Commission on Filipinos Overseas

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) is pleased to inform the public that nominations are now open for the 2020 Presidential Awards for Filipino Individuals and Organizations Overseas.

The Presidential Awards is a biennial search to honor and recognize overseas Filipinos and other individuals or organizations who contribute to Philippine development initiatives, or promote the interests of overseas Filipino communities. The awards are also given to overseas Filipinos who have exceptionally distinguished themselves in their work or profession, and have thereby brought pride to the Filipino nation. A distinct category in the awards is also reserved for foreign individuals or organizations for their exceptional contribution to the Philippines and for advancing the cause of overseas Filipino communities. Since its inception in 1991, the awards have already been bestowed upon 485 individuals and organizations overseas based in 52 countries and territories.

The Presidential Awards highlights the time-honored Filipino values of bayanihan or the convergence of pakikipagkapwa, pagtutulungan and pagkakaisa. The 4 award categories are:

Lingkod sa Kapwa Pilipino (LINKAPIL) Award – conferred on Filipino individuals or organizations for their exceptional or significant contribution to progress and development in the Philippines. Banaag Award - conferred on Filipino individuals or organizations for their contributions that have significantly benefited a sector of the diaspora, or advanced the cause and interest of overseas Filipino communities. Pamana ng Pilipino Award - conferred on overseas Filipino individuals, who, in exemplifying the talent and industry of the Filipino, have brought the country honor and recognition through excellence and distinction in the pursuit of their work or profession. Kaanib ng Bayan Award – conferred on foreign individuals (natural-born) and organizations for their exceptional or significant contribution to Philippine progress and development, or in advancing the cause or promoting the interests of overseas Filipino communities.

All nominations shall be coursed through the Philippine Embassy or Consulate General that has jurisdiction over the place of residence/operations of the nominee for review and endorsement. Original copies of the endorsed nominations and supporting documents must be submitted not later than 31 July 2020 (Philippine time) to:

Presidential Awards Secretariat

COMMISSION ON FILIPINOS OVERSEAS

Citigold Center, 1345 Pres. Quirino Avenue corner

South Superhighway, Paco, 1007 Manila, Philippines

Tel. Nos.: (632) 552-4760 to 68

E-mail: presidentialawards.cfo@gmail.com

For detailed guidelines, downloadable nomination and endorsement forms, steps for completing the nomination form and other relevant information about the awards, you may visit www.presidentialawards.cfo.gov.ph.

