PRESS RELEASE: 516 out of 1,057 passed the Veterinarian Licensure examination

Published 9:19 PM, August 19, 2019

The following is a press release from the Professional Regulation Commission.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced that 516 out of 1,057 passed the Veterinarian Licensure Examination administered by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao and Tuguegarao this August 2019.

The result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

The members of the Board of Veterinary Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Ma. Elizabeth D. Callanta, Chairman; Dr. Mariano LL. Jovellanos and Dr. Maximino M. Montenegro, Members.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the August 2019 Veterinarian Licensure Examination are the following:

Below is the full list of passers:

Vet0819 Alpha by Rappler on Scribd

The results were released in one day from the last day of examination.

From September 9 to September 10, 2019, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done on-line. Please go to www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

Those who will register are required to bring the following:

downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal;

notice of admission (for identification only);

2 pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag); and

2 sets of documentary stamps and 1 piece short brown envelope.

Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals.

The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. – Rappler.com