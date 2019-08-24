The team of Mandaluyong Grade 4 students Nico Al Larano and Lance Gabriel Cara win silver medals at the ASEAN Cyberkids Camp in Hanoi, Vietnam

Published 11:03 AM, August 24, 2019

WINNERS. Nico Al Larano and Lance Gabriel Cara show their silver trophies and citations from the ASEAN Cyberkids Camp. Photo from DICT

Two grade 4 students from Mandaluyong won at the ASEAN Cyberkids Camp (ACC) 2019 held in Hanoi, Vietnam, from August 13 to 14.

The team of Nico Al A. Larano of Mandaluyong Elementary School and Lance Gabriel B. Cara of Nueve de Febrero Elementary School won silver medals at the regional event, the Department of Education-Mandaluyong (DepEd Mandaluyong) said in a press statement posted on its website.

The annual ACC gathers the best primary school students of ASEAN member states where they are tasked to create multimedia computer projects upon an instant challenge from the judges, DepEd Mandaluyong said.



“This event is expected to enhance the students’ skills in adaptability, creativity, critical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, creative use of ICT, and awareness of cross-cultural issues,” it added.

Ralph Russel H. Pabilonia, an ICT teacher from the City of Mandaluyong Science High School, trained the two students on Scratch Programming.

COURTESY CALL. The winning students pay a courtesy call on Secretary Gregorio Honasan and DICT executives. Photo from DICT

The students paid a courtesy visit to Department of Science and Technology (DICT) Secretary Gringo Honasan on Friday, August 23. They were recognized during the flag-lowering ceremony of the department, DICT said in a Facebook post. – Rappler.com