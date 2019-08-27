Game Plan Marketing Solutions, Inc. and AD Nagata announce collaboration to serve Philippine market

Published 11:26 AM, August 27, 2019

A TOAST TO SUCCESS. GPMSI and Ad Nagata launch GP-Nagata at the Shangri-la at the Fort Manila last August 19. All photos courtesy of GP-Nagata

MANILA, Philippines – Game Plan Marketing Solutions, Inc.(GPMSI) and AD Nagata announced “the start of something big,” at a grand launch held at Shangri-la at the Fort Manila last August 19.

“It is not just a simple business partnership between two culturally different companies. But rather it is the marrying of minds, of principles, and of values,” Mark Alejo S. Bernal, President of GP-Nagata.

A NEW PARTNERSHIP. Signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between GPMSI and Ad Nagata.

In the Philippines, GPMSI has grown its reach since 2006 within the out-of-home (OOH) advertising industry. It currently handles over 10,000 locations nationwide, with 75 LGU partners. GP is especially known for non-traditional, small format, out-of-the-box executions. They are the brains behind AIRCAST, a programmatic digital TV broadcast platform, which is a first of its kind in Asia.

Meanwhile, AD Nagata specializes in OOH advertising, with a 30,000-strong list of clients and 35,000 advertising spaces in Japan, making it the biggest Asian OOH company. With this recent move, they expand their presence in the Southeast Asian region after opening offices in Myanmar and Malaysia.

Effective marketing opens the flood gates of revenue to businesses, and thus companies always look for strategic ways to advertise. Compelling content may drive consumer interest, but effective execution completes the strategy. Because of this, brands constantly strive to find ways to effectively reach their target audience, and this is where out-of-home advertising becomes essential for any business to flourish.

GP-Nagata envisions an unmatched synergy of a robust domestic presence and regional firepower poised to shape advertising media, while at the same time, improving communities in the Philippines.

PILLARS OF GP-NAGATA. Peter S. Antolin (General Manager), Ichiro Nagata (Director), and Mark Alejo S. Bernal (President)

GP-Nagata shall provide consultancy services and technical support to GPMSI as it aggressively grows its OOH business. AD Nagata, also known for its CSR initiatives, will bring in these efforts to benefit Filipinos. This includes collaborating with government agencies and offices by providing well-kept and secured public spaces such as waiting sheds, toilets, smoking areas, tunnels, pedestrian under/overpasses.

As AD Nagata is known for its tremendous commitment to CSR initiatives, one of the evening’s highlights included an exhibition by Filipino-Japanese athlete, Junna Tsukii. Tsukii will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games and is ultimately eyeing the first GOLD in the Olympics for the Philippines. GP Nagata has already expressed its commitment to support the young athlete – pledging to support her training and all other expenses.

“We are excited to enter the Philippines, especially with its fast-emerging economy and vibrant consumer market,” says Ichiro Nagata, CEO of AD Nagata, “we also know that in order for us to succeed, we needed an ally that already knew the local landscape. And this is why we partnered with GP,” he adds.

This partnership sets a lofty goal: to make GP-Nagata number one in the Philippines. In order to achieve this, it intends to provide unparalleled creative inputs, strategic support, and technical know-how to attain industry-leading execution quality of billboards, large and small format advertising, and further increase GPMSI's dominance in public-market executions, as well as other community-based endeavors. And as a total solutions company, it also recognizes and aims to serve clients’ needs for digital advertising.

“Game Plan cannot think of a better partner to embark on this ambitious endeavor. AD Nagata has proven to be a dominant force in the region and we are honored to be their partner in the Philippines,” adds Bernal.

RISING STAR. Filipino-Japanese athlete Junna Tsukii will compete under the PH flag this coming SEA Games.

PLEDGE OF SUPPORT. Mark Alejo S. Bernal (President), Junna Tsukii, Ichiro Nagata (Director), and Peter S. Antolin (General Manager)

– Rappler.com