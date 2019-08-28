This is a press release from Educating for Life.

“There is no school equal to a decent home, and no teacher equal to a virtuous parent.” So goes a quote attributed to well-known nonviolence movement leader and Nobel Prize winner Mahatma Gandhi.

Indeed, truer words have never been said. After all, children first learn within the confines of their homes amidst loving parents and well-meaning caregivers. At home, children learn the basics of communicating, personal care, and proper conduct. It is within the safety of the home that they first learn about family, love, and security.

This is why we from Educating for Life (EFL) want to gather together with our fellow homeschoolers as one community at the Philippine Homeschool Convention (PHC) 2019: to connect with and inspire one another to be the “teachers” and build the “schools” that Gandhi was talking about.

EFL, a group composed of four homeschooling moms, organizes events for homeschoolers and other individuals or groups that are into homeschooling and what we like to call "intentional education." We have been organizing events for families—homeschoolers, in particular—since 2014.

This year, EFL, in partnership with Moneygment and SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, is pleased to present the No Place Like Home Philippine Homeschool Convention.

Believing that there is no place like home—especially when it comes to teaching our children—we invite our fellow parents to gather together at this year’s PHC so we can equip ourselves and bravely forge ahead in the difficult but extremely rewarding task of educating our children not just academically, but in other aspects too.

It is the essence of home, of family, of this virtuous calling of educating our children that we celebrate in the upcoming No Place Like Home: Philippine Homeschool Convention 2019.

To be held on September 7, 2019 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City, this year’s convention will gather hundreds of Filipino parents and provide them with inspiration and encouragement to live out their calling as their children’s primary educators.

You may find more information about the speakers as a separate file in the Media Kit or on the Educating for Life website. – Rappler.com